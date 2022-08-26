Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
Opinion: The view from the stands at the BYU-Duke volleyball game
It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students. What is clear. I believe the account of Rachel Richardson about...
deseret.com
What Nick Saban said about the Utah State Aggies
This coming Saturday, Utah State will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to play the Alabama Crimson Tide, the top-ranked team in the country entering the 2022 college football season. It isn’t often the Aggies play on such a national stage, and they will be facing off against arguably...
deseret.com
Alta High football player Jalen Sutton recovering after spinal cord surgery following injury last week
Alta High senior Jalen Sutton is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital after emergency surgery to his spinal cord on Saturday following an injury he suffered to his C4 and C5 vertebrae in a football game on Thursday. The injury to the receiver/defensive back occurred during the second quarter of...
Titans reportedly set to host WR Josh Gordon
Still searching for answers at wide receiver, the Tennessee Titans are set to host free agent Josh Gordon, according to
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
This Utah assistant is undefeated at The Swamp. He wants to keep it that way
As No. 7 Utah gets set for an intriguing season opener at Florida, Utes wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis knows all about The Swamp and what it’s like playing in the SEC. Bumphis is the second all-time leading receiver in Mississippi State history. He led the Bulldogs in receiving in three of his four seasons from 2009-12 and finished with 2,270 career receiving yards.
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson's father says his daughter was 'afraid' after being subjected to racial slurs
The father of Duke women's volleyball player Rachel Richardson says his daughter was "afraid" and phoned him in tears after being subjected to racist abuse during a match against Brigham Young University on Friday.
deseret.com
LeBron James weighed in on the BYU volleyball incident. Here’s what he said
The incident of racism that occurred last Friday at the BYU Cougars women’s volleyball match against the Duke Blue Devils has gained major national attention, with many notable figures weighing in. One of those was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The NBA legend replied on Twitter to Lesa...
deseret.com
BYU, rest of us must do better in educating about, combating racial bigotry
There’s been a lot of work this past decade and even before that to present the school as what it is meant to be, a bastion of faith, Christian values, inclusion, diversity, hope and a beacon of good ideas for imperfect people striving to be better,. Then, during one...
Comments / 0