Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Downtown Pork Showdown starts Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A competition featuring all things pig is set to return to Sioux Falls. Nearly 3,000 pork dishes were served during the inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown. “Sioux Falls loves to come out and support its restaurants, to support food, and enjoy dining, and man our...
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
KELOLAND TV
Indoor playground with coffee bar to open in Tea
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Kids and moms will soon have a new attraction to try this fall. Beth Hintz has purchased a former day care center with plans to renovate the space into Tea Play Place. Tea Play Place will be an indoor playground for kids of all ages including children under 12 months old. For parents, there’ll be a coffee bar and partnership with Central Dakota Perk for specialty coffee drinks.
KELOLAND TV
Botski’s limits weekend hours, menu due to staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another popular Sioux Falls restaurant is adjusting hours and menu offerings this week because of staffing. Botski’s Bar and Grill on the east side of Sioux Falls is temporarily limiting its menu and breakfast hours on the weekends. “When I took over we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
KELOLAND TV
More drop-off opportunities during pet food drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (S.D.) — It’s almost time for the KELOLAND Pet Food Drive. Your donations will help feed the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The nonprofit uses nearly 8,000 pounds of pet food each month. “So we’re trying to get stocked up for the...
KELOLAND TV
Outdoor Campus announces expansion as they celebrate 25 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– An outdoor staple in Sioux Falls celebrated its 25th anniversary with an exciting announcement. After 25 years of providing outdoor activities and learning experiences to its visitors, the Outdoor Campus is expanding its facility, creating even more ways to get people connected with nature and the outdoors.
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Carla White
Growing up, you probably had some idea about what you wanted to do with your life. But chances are that your dream of being whatever it was didn’t work out. Yet, sometimes that’s for the better. As it was for today’s Across the Table Guest. Carla White’s dream was to be an attorney. Fast forward to today, and the App Developer, Podcaster, Author and Speaker is definitely okay with her journey and how everything worked out.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man sets record for riding hollowed-out pumpkin downriver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nebraska resident Duane Hansen spent years growing an 846-pound pumpkin he named ‘Berta’ to set a record for riding 38 miles downriver. Hansen paddled down the Missouri River in the giant, hollowed-out pumpkin, breaking the Guinness World Record on Saturday. Hansen, who also celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, started his journey in the pumpkin ‘Berta’ at 7.30 a.m. and arrived at 6.30 p.m. in Nebraska City.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls vigilante took matters into his own hands Tuesday when he stopped a thief who had just robbed one of the vehicles in his driveway. He not only caught the thief, but his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
KELOLAND TV
Homeowners oppose GFP converting golf course
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan to turn a golf course south of Sioux Falls into a public campground for Good Earth State Park might not happen. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received an update Wednesday about the Spring Creek project from Scott Simpson. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Persons of interest in double homicide located
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
KELOLAND TV
Kids can now ride public transit for free
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new program is helping kids get around town easier. Whether they need to get to school or a job, the ‘Kids Ride Free’ initiative will help decrease some of the travel barriers. You can find Sioux Area Metro buses buzzing around...
KELOLAND TV
Update on 41st St. construction in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On 41st Street west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, traffic is still down to one lane, though clear progress has been made throughout the construction season as new lanes have and continue to be laid. All the work being done is in preparation...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the new doctor at Vance Thompson Vision
It’s easy to understand why the road to becoming a doctor is not always an easy one. After all, we are trusting them with our health–and that includes the health of our eyes. And while the path for ophthalmologist surgeons can be even more challenging with dedicated board...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man accused of groping Augie student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University. Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the...
KELOLAND TV
Scheels gives back to local teacher through classroom supplies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–Setting up a classroom is expensive, a cost that many teachers pay out of their own pocket. Scheels of Sioux Falls put out a Facebook post earlier this month asking the community to tell them about a local teacher they appreciate. The post received dozens of comments and the business selected a teacher to surprise.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as Sioux Falls high school defends dress code
The parents of an O'Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn't want to cut them.
Comments / 0