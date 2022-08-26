Comments-The coaching staff is very happy with the competitive level of both the boys and girls CC teams. The boys and girls had a great off season with summer running and this work has paid off for the teams. The coaching staff was pleased with how well the boys teams were able to continue the success they had from 2021 when they went to state. The boys ran with a purpose as we have the goal of going back to state. At the meet were 6 teams that are in our section and we were able to defeat all the section teams.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO