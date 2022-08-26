This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Travelers benefit from unprecedented savings with a limited-time, week-long Labor Day promotion. Take advantage of Atlas Ocean Voyages‘ Second Guest Sails Free offer this winter and embark on a once-in-a-lifetime Antarctica voyage. Travelers can pick from 20 trips onboard World Navigator and Atlas’ newest ship, World Traveller, departing from Ushuaia, Argentina, on nine- to 12-night itineraries from November 18, 2022 to March 22, 2023. Guests on the 11- and 12-night journeys also cross the Antarctic Circle and become members of the Order of the Blue Nose. A special nine-night Chilean Fjords expedition departing December 12, 2022 is also available.

TRAVEL ・ 8 HOURS AGO