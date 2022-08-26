ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Which former Sooner QB is Dillon Gabriel most like?

One game does not win a championship and it surely isn’t a big enough sample size to establish a predictable pattern, but what we see on Saturday from the enigma known as 2022 Oklahoma football, and particularly new Sooner QB Dillon Gabriel, will provide some strong insight. The Sooners...
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Four days until kickoff — No. 4 Jamelle Holieway

With four days left until the start of another Oklahoma football season, we continue our countdown to Saturday’s season-opening game. The phone call came from Keith Sparks. The early 1990s-era Oklahoma Sooners’ player was part of an alumni-led, word-of-mouth effort to fulfill the wishes of new Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, who implored the fan base to show up to last April’s Oklahoma spring game and stressed that former players, no matter the era, were not only welcome back but would be instrumental in what Venables was set to build in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
wdnonline.com

It’s football time in Oklahoma

Ah, the sounds of the Ruf-Nex guns — the sounds of Boomer’s and Sooner’s hitting the grass while pulling the Conestoga wagon. That’s right — it’s nearly time for the greatest three months of the year — OU football season. It’s nearly time...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Who are best position groups in Big 12?

For years, the Big 12 has been billed as a quarterback-driven, high-scoring, passing-oriented conference with a flair for flinging the ball all over the field. In recent seasons, though, the best teams in the conference have made giant strides defensively. That upgrade hasn’t reached Oklahoma football yet, but this could be the season you actually start seeing it.
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Brent Venables commitment policy paying off

Oklahoma football has a policy regarding commitments. If a player is committed to Oklahoma, they agree to no longer go on visits. Brent Venables surprised many people when he came out and talked about his commitment policies, to which a mixed bag of reactions came from the media. Some believed it was hypocrisy considering Venables was willing to take visits from prospects committed to other schools. Others strongly agreed with such a policy but paused pondering the risk, and there is one.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Sec#Credit Oklahoma#Committed#St Paul
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
arizonasuntimes.com

‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban

Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
KRMG

OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy