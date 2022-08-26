Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Seven things Sooner fans should know ahead of season opener
The 128th season of Oklahoma football kicks off on Saturday with a home game at Gaylord Family– Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against the University of Texas-El Paso Miners. The game will be broadcast on FOX, starting at 2:30 p.m. CT, with Jason Benetti and Brock Huard doing the announcing. The...
Oklahoma football: Another national source has OU making football’s Final Four
The greatest poetic justice that could come from the 2022 Oklahoma football season — especially in the aftermath of the coaching change from Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables — would be for the Sooners to make a return trip to the College Football Playoff. Most experts see that...
Oklahoma football: Which former Sooner QB is Dillon Gabriel most like?
One game does not win a championship and it surely isn’t a big enough sample size to establish a predictable pattern, but what we see on Saturday from the enigma known as 2022 Oklahoma football, and particularly new Sooner QB Dillon Gabriel, will provide some strong insight. The Sooners...
Oklahoma football: Four days until kickoff — No. 4 Jamelle Holieway
With four days left until the start of another Oklahoma football season, we continue our countdown to Saturday’s season-opening game. The phone call came from Keith Sparks. The early 1990s-era Oklahoma Sooners’ player was part of an alumni-led, word-of-mouth effort to fulfill the wishes of new Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, who implored the fan base to show up to last April’s Oklahoma spring game and stressed that former players, no matter the era, were not only welcome back but would be instrumental in what Venables was set to build in Norman.
Oklahoma football: RT Wanya Morris suspended first two games of the season
Starting RT Wanya Morris is being suspended for the first two games of the regular season for Oklahoma football. This is not good news for Wanya, who battled through a transition season at Oklahoma and earned his starting spot on the team. The reason for the suspension as I have...
It’s football time in Oklahoma
Ah, the sounds of the Ruf-Nex guns — the sounds of Boomer’s and Sooner’s hitting the grass while pulling the Conestoga wagon. That’s right — it’s nearly time for the greatest three months of the year — OU football season. It’s nearly time...
Oklahoma football: Who are best position groups in Big 12?
For years, the Big 12 has been billed as a quarterback-driven, high-scoring, passing-oriented conference with a flair for flinging the ball all over the field. In recent seasons, though, the best teams in the conference have made giant strides defensively. That upgrade hasn’t reached Oklahoma football yet, but this could be the season you actually start seeing it.
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables commitment policy paying off
Oklahoma football has a policy regarding commitments. If a player is committed to Oklahoma, they agree to no longer go on visits. Brent Venables surprised many people when he came out and talked about his commitment policies, to which a mixed bag of reactions came from the media. Some believed it was hypocrisy considering Venables was willing to take visits from prospects committed to other schools. Others strongly agreed with such a policy but paused pondering the risk, and there is one.
Brent Venables Clarifies Oklahoma's DB Depth Chart: 'We Just Look for Football Players'
With so much talent, so many options and so much versatility, coaches had some difficult decisions to make this training camp ahead of Saturday's season opener versus UTEP.
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Sec. Walters wants teaching license revoked for former Norman High teacher
Oklahoma's Secretary of Education wrote a letter to the State Board of Education calling for them to revoke the teaching certificate of Summer Boismier, the former Norman High teacher.
Videos show crash involving NFL star Marshawn Lynch that ended in parking ticket
The videos show former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s luxury car stuck on a boulder in a crash that led to a parking ticket.
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
SCU Student-Athlete Arrested In Connection With Campus Lockdown In Bethany
Monday was not Zachariah Larry’s first run-in with the law. Larry, who was wanted both in Oklahoma and Texas, was arrested in a dorm room at a Bethany university campus. Now, Larry’s girlfriend – a student-athlete at Southwestern Christian University – was also arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
