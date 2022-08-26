Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23
Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Overdose Awareness Day 2022
PICKAWAY – Almost a hundred people filled Pumpkin show park to raise awareness or grieve a loved one that has been affected by drugs on Wednesday. Pickaway County hosted an overdose awareness day on August 31, 2022, from 5-7 pm at the Pumpkin show park in Circleville. Around a hundred people of all ages showed up to the event. Last year Pickaway County lost 20 people from overdose deaths.
energy.gov
Community Leaders, Local Businesses Visit Portsmouth Site
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio – Board members from the Pike County Chamber of Commerce recently visited EM’s Portsmouth Site for a tour and an update on decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) and other environmental cleanup efforts. Portsmouth Acting Site Lead Jeremy Davis and Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) Site Project Director Greg...
WSAZ
City to fund million dollar paving project
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving or walking along neighborhood routes, there is usually a crack, bump, or pothole neighbors have to look out for. “What we’re most worried about is flat tires,” Chase Stevens said. One of those streets neighbors like Stevens has to keep...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Good Samaritan Attempted to Fight House Fire with Hose in Darbyville
Darbydale – Wednesday evening the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a structure fire in the 16700 block on Main St. in Darbyville. Upon arrival flames were seen on the Southern side of the house and smoke was rising across the entire peak of the roof. Prior to the fire departments arrival a good samaritan was seen using a garden hose attempting to keep the flames at bay. Reportedly nobody was home when the fire broke out.
UPDATE: Road to Huntington High reopens after utility pole fire
UPDATE: (1:13 P.M. Aug. 30, 2022): Crews have extinguished a fire at a utility pole near Huntington High School. Officials were initially concerned the pole may fall, but say it remains standing. The pole will be replaced this afternoon after 4 p.m. Officials say there will be flaggers at the scene. According to Cabell County […]
meigsindypress.com
One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity
RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
Ironton Tribune
Grants available in Lawrence County
The Lawrence County Community Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Lawrence County. The community foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting...
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Huntington
A crash in Huntington knocked out power to homes and businesses in the city's west end late Tuesday night.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
Times Gazette
Alarm issue at Highland County Courthouse
The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.
WSAZ
City leaders hope to increase homeless outreach and expand housing opportunities in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a Portsmouth City Council meeting in August, Sixth Ward Councilman Dennis Packard discussed his desire to learn more about the homeless population of Portsmouth. Recently, Packard and CAO Executive Director Steve Sturgill helped a homeless woman find temporary shelter at a hotel. She stayed in a hotel for three days, but once those three days were up, the woman was back out on the streets and the men have not heard from her since.
wymt.com
Lawrence County man charged with possessing child porngraphy
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges following an undercover child porngraphy investigation. Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police arrested Calvin Workman, 55, at his home in Lawrence County. Police took equipment they believe was used in sharing the images online to the Ashland...
Ironton Tribune
Cramblit pleads not guilty to OVI charge
On Monday, Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II pleaded not guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence and a special prosecutor and a special judge were appointed to his case in the Ironton Municipal Court. The court’s judge Kevin Waldo recused himself from the case and the Ohio Supreme Court...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: One Dead in Car into House Crash in Ross County
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Pleasant Valley Road approximately one tenth of a mile northwest of SR 104. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 6:20 P.M. a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jesse Garcilaso,...
Person dead after Ohio explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
Pike County Murders: Jury officially seated for trial of a Wagner family member
WAVERLY — A jury has officially been seated in the first trial in the Pike County Murders case six years after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. It was a week-long process. The jury is comprised of nine women...
BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
sciotopost.com
Wagnalls Memorial Announces Retirement of Library Director
LITHOPOLIS, Ohio – The Wagnalls Memorial Foundation Board of Directors announced today that Library Director Tami Morehart is retiring from her role, which she has held for seven years. Morehart has served Wagnalls’ library for nearly 41 years. She is well known throughout the community for her work in...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Free Veterans Appreciation Cookout
CIRCLEVILLE – The local VFW post will be offering a free BBQ cookout for all all veterans and their families this Saturday. Free BBQ cookout for all veterans and their families! Pulled pork, ribs, burgers, hot dogs, sides, drinks, desserts, giveaways and more! This Saturday 11am-3pm at the shelter house at the Circleville VFW post on Tarlton Rd.
