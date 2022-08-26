ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23

Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Pickaway County Overdose Awareness Day 2022

PICKAWAY – Almost a hundred people filled Pumpkin show park to raise awareness or grieve a loved one that has been affected by drugs on Wednesday. Pickaway County hosted an overdose awareness day on August 31, 2022, from 5-7 pm at the Pumpkin show park in Circleville. Around a hundred people of all ages showed up to the event. Last year Pickaway County lost 20 people from overdose deaths.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Community Leaders, Local Businesses Visit Portsmouth Site

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio – Board members from the Pike County Chamber of Commerce recently visited EM’s Portsmouth Site for a tour and an update on decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) and other environmental cleanup efforts. Portsmouth Acting Site Lead Jeremy Davis and Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) Site Project Director Greg...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
City to fund million dollar paving project

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving or walking along neighborhood routes, there is usually a crack, bump, or pothole neighbors have to look out for. “What we’re most worried about is flat tires,” Chase Stevens said. One of those streets neighbors like Stevens has to keep...
IRONTON, OH
UPDATE – Good Samaritan Attempted to Fight House Fire with Hose in Darbyville

Darbydale – Wednesday evening the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a structure fire in the 16700 block on Main St. in Darbyville. Upon arrival flames were seen on the Southern side of the house and smoke was rising across the entire peak of the roof. Prior to the fire departments arrival a good samaritan was seen using a garden hose attempting to keep the flames at bay. Reportedly nobody was home when the fire broke out.
DARBYVILLE, OH
UPDATE: Road to Huntington High reopens after utility pole fire

UPDATE: (1:13 P.M. Aug. 30, 2022): Crews have extinguished a fire at a utility pole near Huntington High School. Officials were initially concerned the pole may fall, but say it remains standing. The pole will be replaced this afternoon after 4 p.m. Officials say there will be flaggers at the scene. According to Cabell County […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity

RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
RUTLAND, OH
Grants available in Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Community Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Lawrence County. The community foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting...
Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Alarm issue at Highland County Courthouse

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
City leaders hope to increase homeless outreach and expand housing opportunities in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a Portsmouth City Council meeting in August, Sixth Ward Councilman Dennis Packard discussed his desire to learn more about the homeless population of Portsmouth. Recently, Packard and CAO Executive Director Steve Sturgill helped a homeless woman find temporary shelter at a hotel. She stayed in a hotel for three days, but once those three days were up, the woman was back out on the streets and the men have not heard from her since.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Lawrence County man charged with possessing child porngraphy

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges following an undercover child porngraphy investigation. Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police arrested Calvin Workman, 55, at his home in Lawrence County. Police took equipment they believe was used in sharing the images online to the Ashland...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Cramblit pleads not guilty to OVI charge

On Monday, Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II pleaded not guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence and a special prosecutor and a special judge were appointed to his case in the Ironton Municipal Court. The court’s judge Kevin Waldo recused himself from the case and the Ohio Supreme Court...
IRONTON, OH
UPDATE: One Dead in Car into House Crash in Ross County

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Pleasant Valley Road approximately one tenth of a mile northwest of SR 104. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 6:20 P.M. a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jesse Garcilaso,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Person dead after Ohio explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Wagnalls Memorial Announces Retirement of Library Director

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio – The Wagnalls Memorial Foundation Board of Directors announced today that Library Director Tami Morehart is retiring from her role, which she has held for seven years. Morehart has served Wagnalls’ library for nearly 41 years. She is well known throughout the community for her work in...
LITHOPOLIS, OH
Pickaway County – Free Veterans Appreciation Cookout

CIRCLEVILLE – The local VFW post will be offering a free BBQ cookout for all all veterans and their families this Saturday. Free BBQ cookout for all veterans and their families! Pulled pork, ribs, burgers, hot dogs, sides, drinks, desserts, giveaways and more! This Saturday 11am-3pm at the shelter house at the Circleville VFW post on Tarlton Rd.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

