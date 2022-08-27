Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Fundraiser for WE Health Clinic
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thirsty Pagan Brewing hosted a fundraiser Tuesday for a clinic that offers reproductive and sexual health services, including abortions. The WE Health Clinic is based in Duluth, the city that has seen both pro-life and pro-choice demonstrations this summer after Roe v. Wade was overturned. While...
Warning To Duluth – Superior Area Dog Owners From Vet Medical Team
While we were talking with Animal Allies today, Nicole brought up a reminder for dog owners to be proactive with protecting their furry family members as their medical team has seen an uptick in disease. The Animal Allies medical team takes in stray or surrendered pets and gives them a...
FOX 21 Online
Neighborhood Youth Services Finds a New Home
DULUTH, Minn. – A barbeque and open house celebration was held in honor of Neighborhood Youth Services joining the Family Freedom Center. The Hills Youth and Family Services closed its doors in 2021 and since, Neighborhood Youth Services has been without a permanent home. The Family Freedom Center took...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: ‘Water Is Life Festival’ Sept. 4
DULUTH, Minn. — The Water Is Life Festival is coming up Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bayfront Festival Park. One of the many musicians playing at the event, David Huckfelt, stopped by the morning show to talk about the mission behind the event and what to expect!. Check out his...
ktoe.com
Jensen, teachers union trade shots over his education plan
Critics and Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen are exchanging harsh words over his pledge to convert very-low-performing public schools — including Minneapolis — into charter schools, self-governed schools or non-public schools. Education Minnesota teachers union president Denise Specht (SPECK) calls Jensen’s ten-point education plan “the greatest hits of failed and discredited policies from the last 20 years”:
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth-Superior Pride Festival Preview
DULUTH, Minn. — Members of the Duluth-Superior Pride Committee stopped by the morning show Tuesday to preview the Mayor’s Reception, festival, parade and more!. Click the video for the conversation, and click here to see a rundown of family friendly pride events happening through Sunday.
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County Jail Distributing Narcan Kits to Inmates Upon Release
DULUTH, Minn.–The St. Louis County Jail is finding new ways to provide care for those just getting out. They are the first in the region to offer ‘Naloxone’ kits, the formal term for Narcan, for inmates. The kits are to be used within the jail if needed,...
FOX 21 Online
Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway: Mon., Aug. 29, 4-7 P.M.
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School District is hosing a “Back-To-School Unity In Our Community” event at Bayfront Festival Park Monday, Aug. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public with games, food, fun and a backpack giveaway. Click...
kroxam.com
MORE MINNESOTA FAMILIES ELIGIBLE FOR FOOD ASSISTANCE
More Minnesota families struggling with grocery bills will soon be able to get help buying healthy food through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. When the program’s gross income limit increases on September 1, an additional 1,400 households may become eligible for SNAP or continue receiving their existing SNAP assistance, even if their income goes up.
willmarradio.com
More than 40,000 Minnesota vets eligible for a new bonus from State of MN
(St. Paul, MN) -- More than 40-thousand Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between 600 and two-thousand dollars, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16-thousand veterans have already applied for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at m-n-veteran-dot-org.
boreal.org
SNAP assistance will increase availability to many Minnesota families soon
Minnesota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is set to raise its income limit beginning Sept. 1. An additional 1,400 households may be eligible to begin or continue receiving existing SNAP assistance – even if their income has risen – due to the threshold increasing from 165% of the federal poverty line to 200%, according to a press release.
mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens to all the manure at the Minnesota State Fair?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. Hundreds of farm animals are shown every year at the Minnesota State Fair...
redlakenationnews.com
Free haircuts, school supplies prepare Minnesota kids to return to class
Dalvin Jones brought his three kids, all eager students, to Conway Recreation Center in St. Paul on Tuesday to gear up for their return to class. They left carrying backpacks stuffed with notebooks, pencils, folders and other school supplies. "Anything they want to do with school, we're going to do...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: MN Moder, Pinnacle Pointe Studio
DULUTH, Minn. — Zachary Moder, of MN Moder, is a Duluth artist who showcased his rapping skills on the morning show Wednesday. Moder was also joined by the owner of Pinnacle Pointe Studios in Duluth, Anthony Miller, to talk about how that business is helping all levels of artists — both local, like Moder, and others out of the area.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: St Luke’s Proctor Fitness Center Talks Back-To-School Health
DULUTH, Minn. — Members of the St. Luke’s Proctor Fitness Center stopped by the morning show Monday with some students from Proctor High School to talk about and demonstrate healthy back-to-school tips, benefits of exercise and mental health awareness. Part 1:
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: ‘Indecent Proposal’ Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Indecent Proposal rocked out live on the morning show Wednesday with a couple of originals. Check them out below and click here to find out where the band is playing next!. Part 1:
Nasty Bug in Minnesota is Leaving Bites that Cause Pain for 2 Weeks
They bite. They make your skin extremely itchy and painful. And because they are super tiny, you may not even know they are biting you until it has already happened. And nope, this is NOT a mosquito. No-see-ums are back with a vengeance in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here's...
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County Spends Over 3 Million on New Snow Plows
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Winters in the Northland can be anything except, “Minnesota nice.” When snow falls and pavement turns to ice, plows are some of the first vehicles to drive on the roads. St. Louis County is already prepping for snow plow season. Every year, the...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
WLUC
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
