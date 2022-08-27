ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Fundraiser for WE Health Clinic

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thirsty Pagan Brewing hosted a fundraiser Tuesday for a clinic that offers reproductive and sexual health services, including abortions. The WE Health Clinic is based in Duluth, the city that has seen both pro-life and pro-choice demonstrations this summer after Roe v. Wade was overturned. While...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Neighborhood Youth Services Finds a New Home

DULUTH, Minn. – A barbeque and open house celebration was held in honor of Neighborhood Youth Services joining the Family Freedom Center. The Hills Youth and Family Services closed its doors in 2021 and since, Neighborhood Youth Services has been without a permanent home. The Family Freedom Center took...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: ‘Water Is Life Festival’ Sept. 4

DULUTH, Minn. — The Water Is Life Festival is coming up Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bayfront Festival Park. One of the many musicians playing at the event, David Huckfelt, stopped by the morning show to talk about the mission behind the event and what to expect!. Check out his...
DULUTH, MN
ktoe.com

Jensen, teachers union trade shots over his education plan

Critics and Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen are exchanging harsh words over his pledge to convert very-low-performing public schools — including Minneapolis — into charter schools, self-governed schools or non-public schools. Education Minnesota teachers union president Denise Specht (SPECK) calls Jensen’s ten-point education plan “the greatest hits of failed and discredited policies from the last 20 years”:
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Duluth-Superior Pride Festival Preview

DULUTH, Minn. — Members of the Duluth-Superior Pride Committee stopped by the morning show Tuesday to preview the Mayor’s Reception, festival, parade and more!. Click the video for the conversation, and click here to see a rundown of family friendly pride events happening through Sunday.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway: Mon., Aug. 29, 4-7 P.M.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School District is hosing a “Back-To-School Unity In Our Community” event at Bayfront Festival Park Monday, Aug. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public with games, food, fun and a backpack giveaway. Click...
DULUTH, MN
kroxam.com

MORE MINNESOTA FAMILIES ELIGIBLE FOR FOOD ASSISTANCE

More Minnesota families struggling with grocery bills will soon be able to get help buying healthy food through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. When the program’s gross income limit increases on September 1, an additional 1,400 households may become eligible for SNAP or continue receiving their existing SNAP assistance, even if their income goes up.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

More than 40,000 Minnesota vets eligible for a new bonus from State of MN

(St. Paul, MN) -- More than 40-thousand Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between 600 and two-thousand dollars, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16-thousand veterans have already applied for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at m-n-veteran-dot-org.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

SNAP assistance will increase availability to many Minnesota families soon

Minnesota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is set to raise its income limit beginning Sept. 1. An additional 1,400 households may be eligible to begin or continue receiving existing SNAP assistance – even if their income has risen – due to the threshold increasing from 165% of the federal poverty line to 200%, according to a press release.
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: MN Moder, Pinnacle Pointe Studio

DULUTH, Minn. — Zachary Moder, of MN Moder, is a Duluth artist who showcased his rapping skills on the morning show Wednesday. Moder was also joined by the owner of Pinnacle Pointe Studios in Duluth, Anthony Miller, to talk about how that business is helping all levels of artists — both local, like Moder, and others out of the area.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WLUC

Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out

BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI

