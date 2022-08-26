Read full article on original website
Week 1 preview: Irish-Buckeyes matchup tops juicy slate
The first big weekend of college football is bursting with storylines and intrigue. Dan Lanning’s opener as No. 11 Oregon’s coach is against his former boss, Kirby Smart of defending national champion and third-ranked Georgia. Second-ranked Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes’ rebuilt defense hosts No. 5 Notre Dame in a juicy Week 1, top-10 matchup.
No. 5 Notre Dame faces defensive test against No. 2 Buckeyes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 5 Notre Dame relishes its Saturday night challenge. The Fighting Irish open the season at No. 2 Ohio State, facing an offense that led the FBS in total yards and scoring last season, and is only expected to improve in C.J. Stroud’s second season as the starting quarterback. And if Notre Dame is going to beat Ohio State for just the first time since 1936, everyone in South Bend knows the defense must ace its test on the road. “You want an opportunity to go and play against the best,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “There is no better way to see where we are as a football team.”
No. 16 Miami seeks 6th consecutive win over Bethune-Cookman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami, 3:30 p.m. EDT (ACCN) Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Other sites favor Miami by 45. Series record: Miami leads 5-0 WHAT’S AT STAKE?
