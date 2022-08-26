SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 5 Notre Dame relishes its Saturday night challenge. The Fighting Irish open the season at No. 2 Ohio State, facing an offense that led the FBS in total yards and scoring last season, and is only expected to improve in C.J. Stroud’s second season as the starting quarterback. And if Notre Dame is going to beat Ohio State for just the first time since 1936, everyone in South Bend knows the defense must ace its test on the road. “You want an opportunity to go and play against the best,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “There is no better way to see where we are as a football team.”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO