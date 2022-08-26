ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Anti-Aging Drug Delivers Positive Effects on Health and Lifespan With Brief Exposure

Brief exposure to rapamycin has the same anti-aging effects as lifelong treatment. Imagine being able to take a medicine that prevents the decline that comes with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are searching for drugs that have these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is Rapamycin. It is known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. It is often given lifelong to obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug. However, even at the low doses used in the prevention of age-related decline, negative side effects may occur. Plus, it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose. A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment. This opens new doors for a potential application in humans.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Found a Blood Protein Responsible for the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease

A blood protein has been found to be responsible for the pathogenesis or start of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study led by researchers in China. The new paper's abstract suggests that changes in the levels of circulating proteins are linked with the development of the notorious dementia-driven ailment. The researchers discovered a substance called soluble ST2 (sST2) as a disease-causing factor.
Medical News Today

Simple musical test predicts cognitive decline in older adults, study shows

Age-related cognitive decline can be a risk factor for dementia but is currently underdiagnosed. A new pilot study shows that simple musical tests combined with EEG recordings could help to predict cognitive decline in older adults. In the future, musical tests could be used to more accurately detect cognitive decline...
KevinMD.com

The appendix: an ancient organ for the modern age

An excerpt from Tornado of Life: A Doctor’s Journey Through Constraints and Creativity in the ER. Reprinted with permission from The MIT Press. Copyright 2022. The appendix is a body part with an image problem. Derived from the Latin word for “hanging on,” the term can mean a bodily outgrowth or a supplementary material attached at the end of a document. The anatomical appendix is a tubular sac tagged on to the lower end of the colon. The point being, it’s extra—tolerated, but never celebrated.
psychologytoday.com

The Long Tail of Adverse Childhood Experiences

ACEs are a category of traumatic events that can predict later experience of physical illness, psychological distress, or victimization. We have evidence to support that when people experience trauma as children, we hold on to that trauma in our bodies. We need better systems and better skills—not just better diagnosis,...
CNET

Blood Type Matters More Than We Give it Credit For

Do you know off the top of your head what your blood type is? If you don't, you're not alone, but I recommend asking your parent or doctor what it is. We all have a determined blood type, and if you aren't sure what yours is, there's great reason to find out: science suggests our blood type may make a difference when it comes to how healthy our hearts are.
