bizmagsb.com
Willis-Knighton Health System responds to City of Shreveport news release
In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton would also like to clear up allegations of false information. An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22, 2022, stated: “Per...
KTBS
Bossier Chamber representatives complete the Community Development Institute
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Four Bossier Chamber representatives recently took part in Community Development Institute - Central (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas. Jessica Hemingway, PCED, Vice President of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, and Charley Kingery, Bossier Chamber Board Member and Sr. Business Development Manager at Weiland Corporation, recently completed the Advanced Year class.
KTBS
Shreveport cited in regular audit as investigative probe nears end
SHREVEPORT, La. – Missing bank reconciliations, incorrect employee information and failure to meet the audit filing deadline are just a few of the findings in an independent audit of the city of Shreveport’s finances. The report, released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, is a routine review of...
Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
KSLA
18 businesses look for future employees at KSLA Job Fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The KSLA Job Fair took place on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Louisiana Boardwalk. Eighteen different employers attended the event, searching for potential applicants. Participating businesses:. 1 Call Staffing. 90 Degree Benefits/IMA Insurance. Alliance Healthcare. Ayers Career. College Bank-Tec South. Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Brentwood...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport's finances
(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
KSLA
Shreveport issues citywide boil advisory; Caddo closes schools on city’s water system
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a boil advisory for the city’s entire water system. According to city officials, the Louisiana Department of Health conducted a routine inspection and identified areas needing repair on top of several storage tanks at key points in the city’s water system.
LA DOTD One Step Closer To Replacing Jimmie Davis Bridge
You might have even asked the question yourself, "What is taking so long for the DOTD to start the process of replacing the deteriorating, outdated Jimmie Davis Bridge over Red River?" Reading between the lines, it would appear as though the biggest snag is that really no one wants to...
KTBS
Tuition-free Medical Assistant Training Program
SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
bizmagsb.com
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announces Medical Assistant Training Program
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
KTBS
Boil advisory in effect for Shreveport water customers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Water and Sewerage is issuing a boil advisory for the city's entire water system. During a routine inspection, the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system. LDH required the boil advisory...
KTAL
Willis-Knighton responds to city’s “false information” claims on employee, retiree health care
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The healthcare of thousands of city workers and millions of dollars are on the line as the City of Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Health Systems remain at odds. Willis-Knighton responded to the City of Shreveport’s claims of “false information” surrounding employee and retiree health coverage.
KTBS
Shreveport police, fire departments educate public on need for upgrades
SHREVEPORT, La. - Public safety was front and center Monday night as the Police Department and Fire Department are pitching the public improvements. The public hearing held at Southfield School and was open to the public. The Police Department is asking for three new substations or precincts. The North Precinct...
KTAL
Shreveport schools closed Thursday due to city-wide boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Caddo Parish school campuses operating on Shreveport’s water system will be closed Thursday due to a city-wide boil advisory announced late Wednesday afternoon. According to a statement released early Tuesday evening, the boil advisory affects the schools’ ability to provide adequate drinking water...
KTBS
Email clouds Perkins administration claim of fair opportunity for Willis-Knighton health coverage
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration insists that a formal request for proposal -- or RFP -- was sent to insurers for the city's new health care plan for employees and retirees. But they've yet to show it. And an email obtained by KTBS 3 News casts more doubt.
KTBS
Ice cream and Information with Caddo Schools on how to become a certified teacher
SHREVEPORT, La. -Caddo Schools is hosting an ice cream and information event today. It's an opportunity for those interested in becoming a certified teacher with Caddo Schools. It's from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at University Elementary at 9900 Smitherman Drive. Ice cream will be provided by Red River Bank for those who register and attend. Register here:
No Homicides In Shreveport During August of 2022 (So Far)
There are just hours left in the month of August for this year as we write this. So far, the city of Shreveport has made is almost a full 31 days in the month without a single homicide in the city. That's a metric that shouldn't be as shocking as it is, but here we are.
KTBS
Co-defendant in prescription drug fraud case worked out of motels
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- KTBS is learning more about the co-defendant involved with the Bossier City police sergeant in an alleged prescription drug scheme ahead of their next court hearing on Thursday. While no law enforcement mug shots are yet available, Mitch Morehead has been identified in a Facebook photo...
KSLA
Shreveport contractor seeing boom in renovations despite inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, despite inflation driving up the cost of many products, it’s a buyer’s market. Contracting businesses in Shreveport are seeing an influx of people looking to renovate their homes. KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis spoke to a contracting company in Shreveport that is...
In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids
SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
