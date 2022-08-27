ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bizmagsb.com

Willis-Knighton Health System responds to City of Shreveport news release

In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton would also like to clear up allegations of false information. An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22, 2022, stated: “Per...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier Chamber representatives complete the Community Development Institute

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Four Bossier Chamber representatives recently took part in Community Development Institute - Central (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas. Jessica Hemingway, PCED, Vice President of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, and Charley Kingery, Bossier Chamber Board Member and Sr. Business Development Manager at Weiland Corporation, recently completed the Advanced Year class.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport cited in regular audit as investigative probe nears end

SHREVEPORT, La. – Missing bank reconciliations, incorrect employee information and failure to meet the audit filing deadline are just a few of the findings in an independent audit of the city of Shreveport’s finances. The report, released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, is a routine review of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KSLA

18 businesses look for future employees at KSLA Job Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The KSLA Job Fair took place on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Louisiana Boardwalk. Eighteen different employers attended the event, searching for potential applicants. Participating businesses:. 1 Call Staffing. 90 Degree Benefits/IMA Insurance. Alliance Healthcare. Ayers Career. College Bank-Tec South. Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Brentwood...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport's finances

(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Boucher
KTBS

Tuition-free Medical Assistant Training Program

SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announces Medical Assistant Training Program

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory in effect for Shreveport water customers

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Water and Sewerage is issuing a boil advisory for the city's entire water system. During a routine inspection, the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system. LDH required the boil advisory...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Health Plan#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#Willis Knighton S Cao
KTBS

Shreveport police, fire departments educate public on need for upgrades

SHREVEPORT, La. - Public safety was front and center Monday night as the Police Department and Fire Department are pitching the public improvements. The public hearing held at Southfield School and was open to the public. The Police Department is asking for three new substations or precincts. The North Precinct...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport schools closed Thursday due to city-wide boil advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Caddo Parish school campuses operating on Shreveport’s water system will be closed Thursday due to a city-wide boil advisory announced late Wednesday afternoon. According to a statement released early Tuesday evening, the boil advisory affects the schools’ ability to provide adequate drinking water...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ice cream and Information with Caddo Schools on how to become a certified teacher

SHREVEPORT, La. -Caddo Schools is hosting an ice cream and information event today. It's an opportunity for those interested in becoming a certified teacher with Caddo Schools. It's from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at University Elementary at 9900 Smitherman Drive. Ice cream will be provided by Red River Bank for those who register and attend. Register here:
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Co-defendant in prescription drug fraud case worked out of motels

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- KTBS is learning more about the co-defendant involved with the Bossier City police sergeant in an alleged prescription drug scheme ahead of their next court hearing on Thursday. While no law enforcement mug shots are yet available, Mitch Morehead has been identified in a Facebook photo...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport contractor seeing boom in renovations despite inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, despite inflation driving up the cost of many products, it’s a buyer’s market. Contracting businesses in Shreveport are seeing an influx of people looking to renovate their homes. KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis spoke to a contracting company in Shreveport that is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids

SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy