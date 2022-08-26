Read full article on original website
Liz
4d ago
Gender is not relevant to this matter. Qualifications, experience, integrity, ability to perform. Stop the stupidity and focus on issues. This article is bull 💩
Hope
4d ago
I am a woman and it does not bother me. I hate when someone starts putting race, gender etc to make a stink out of nothing.
4th Generation Floridian
4d ago
I can’t handle his whiney shrill voice—a combo of Green Acres’ Mr.Haney and Ted Cruz complaining how he’s put out as a Christian white male.
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
DeSantis’s road show of voter intimidation | Editorial
When Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign of voter intimidation to Fort Lauderdale to hype the arrests of 20 people on voter fraud charges, he called it an “opening salvo.” He wasn’t kidding. No wonder people are worried. DeSantis on Tuesday added local election supervisors to his list of suspected lawbreakers, smearing them with no proof. Here’s what he said in Live Oak (you can watch it on ...
usf.edu
With new members sworn in, the majority of Broward School Board are now DeSantis appointees
The majority of the Broward County School Board is now made up of officials appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — not by people elected by voters. Four new board members were sworn into office at the K.C. Wright Administration Building on Tuesday, promising “real and effective change” in the district that’s still grappling with the repercussions of the 2018 Parkland shooting.
floridapolitics.com
Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors
Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
DeSantis appointees replace elected school board members
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four school board members appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in one of Florida’s most Democratic counties were sworn into office on Tuesday. They replace the elected Broward County board members DeSantis suspended after a grand jury investigating the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School found widespread wrongdoing. The state’s Department of Education on Monday voiced “significant concerns” about the school system’s actions before, during and after the shootings of 17 people by Nikolas Cruz, a troubled former student who attacked the high school’s campus on Valentine’s Day in 2018. In a letter sent...
biscaynetimes.com
Commissioner Martinez Should Keep Politics Out of His Defense
It’s been a long time since a Miami-Dade County commissioner was indicted on public corruption charges – two decades to be precise. It used to be a more common occurrence. That’s why we should all raise an eyebrow when Commissioner Joe Martinez accuses Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle of going after him to ruin his chances of running for county sheriff.
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County School Board candidate warns against voting for runoff rival, suspended incumbent
Donna Korn, suspended incumbent Board member, received the most votes for the seat in Tuesday's Primary Election but now faces a runoff. In the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of four sitting Broward County School Board members last week, the runoff rival of a suspended Board member urged voters to support the certainty that he represents.
DeSantis says Crist running mate ‘protected’ Miami child abuser; Crist camp says ‘It’s a lie’
At an event in Fort Pierce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his election opponent had chosen a Miami teacher's union leader who "protected" a child abuser as his running mate. The Crist campaign responded, calling the claim a lie.
Ron DeSantis Suspends Four Members of the Broward County School Board
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.
Palm Beach County schools won't report positive COVID cases in classroom to parents
With their power limited by state legislation that outlawed mask requirements in schools in November, Palm Beach County School District leaders have done away with nearly all COVID-19 protocols for this school year. Face masks and vaccinations are optional for students and staff, and the district has also axed most...
southfloridareporter.com
Diagnosis for 8.29.22: Checking The Pulse Of Florida Health Care News And Policy
Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Florida has led the nation in the number of people enrolled in the federal health care exchange through the arduous work of Florida Covering Kids & Families at the University of South Florida (USF) College of Public Health.
A pivotal moment in Boynton Beach: Competence or politics? | Editorial
The people of Boynton Beach may get a new city manager Tuesday night based on politics — not competence or experience. If politics prevail, the choice would be Dan Dugger, a captain with the city’s police department. Two weeks ago, city commissioners made him one of three finalists to replace Lori LaVerriere, whom the commission wrongly fired last April. The others are Robert Curnow, deputy ...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami-Dade Commissioner to Surrender to Authorities on Charge
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez is expected to surrender to authorities early this week and is facing a charge related to a financial issue, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51. Although Martinez, did not respond to requests for comment to...
Witness says Parkland gunman had trouble making friends and controlling his behavior
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A reluctant witness took the stand Tuesday in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz. “I do not wish to be here [but] I was subpoenaed,” Jessica Clark Flournoy, a mental health counselor who treated Cruz for two years while he was in middle school, told the court. Flournoy ...
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis
MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis. The money will be invested into housing programs. One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody. Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
NBC Miami
Proposed Ordinance Would Legalize Efficiencies in Parts of Miami-Dade
Side units, in-law quarters and guesthouses are just some of the names for efficiencies that have been illegal in parts of Miami-Dade County — until now. A proposed ordinance introduced by Commissioner Raquel Regalado would make them legal. “What we want to do is legalize efficiencies, but also give...
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
labpulse.com
Florida lab owner charged in $53M fraud, kickback scheme
August 31, 2022 -- The Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday that it has charged a Florida lab owner for at least $53.3 million in healthcare fraud related to fraudulent genetic cancer screening tests. Daniel Hurt of Fort Lauderdale, FL, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit...
grovewatch.com
Not the same district
Regarding the school issues affecting children, attorney Corey Smith, born and raised in Riviera Beach, ran for Palm Beach County School Board District 7. He’s now in the election runoff. Smith graduated from Morehouse college with a bachelor’s degree in political science and was a Public Defender for 4 ½ years.
