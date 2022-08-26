ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
TheDailyBeast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
ABC News

Boy born with one-in-a-million condition takes 1st steps with prosthetic leg

A Chicago toddler who was born with a one-in-a-million condition that left him without part of his right leg is now walking thanks to a prosthetic leg. Dakari Miranda, who will turn 2 this fall, took his first steps this month, less than eight months after undergoing an hours-long surgery to have most of his right leg amputated.
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
CNN

CNN

