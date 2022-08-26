Read full article on original website
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
'Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better': Injured Little Leaguer speaks after transfer home
The Instagram account set-up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson posted a video of the 12-year-old on Tuesday speaking after being transferred back to his home state of Utah.
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
ABC News
Boy born with one-in-a-million condition takes 1st steps with prosthetic leg
A Chicago toddler who was born with a one-in-a-million condition that left him without part of his right leg is now walking thanks to a prosthetic leg. Dakari Miranda, who will turn 2 this fall, took his first steps this month, less than eight months after undergoing an hours-long surgery to have most of his right leg amputated.
survivornet.com
Dad Of Two, 40, With Chest Pains, Thirst and Fatigue Was Told By Doctors That ‘Nothing Is Wrong With Him:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Dixon, 40, was diagnosed with leukemia after insisting that blood tests be taken during a trip to the emergency room after suffering from chest, hip and rib cage pain. Prior to that trip, he had tried to make an in-person doctors appointment because he was dealing with fatigue, thirst, aches and pains.
CBS Sports
Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson, who fractured his skull, to be released from the hospital
Easton Oliverson, the Little League World Series player who suffered a fractured skull after falling off the top bunk of a bed, is being discharged from the hospital this week. On Tuesday, he shared a video on Instagram, which marked the first time he spoke publicly since the accident. "Hi...
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
‘American Idol’ Winner Gives Health Update After Hospitalization
Days after Samantha Diaz, better known as Just Sam, was rushed to the hospital for an unknown illness, the Season 18 American Idol winner is sharing a new update following the health scare. As previously reported, the American Idol star documented the hospital stay, which began earlier this week. “Thank...
CNN
