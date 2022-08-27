ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kjzz.com

BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Cancer patients donate leftover meds to other patients

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — To relieve the burden of paying for expensive cancer medication, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) allows patients to donate leftover medications to others who can't afford them. For cancer patients , paying for treatment can be as devastating as the disease itself - even for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
PROVO, UT
