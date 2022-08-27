Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
Duke volleyball player speaks with ESPN after being called racial slur at BYU game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is continuing to speak out after she was allegedly threatened by a BYU fan using racial slurs. She spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe about the incident and said she hopes it ultimately creates awareness and encourages change. "I believe that...
Memorial takes shape in Provo where 2 siblings were killed while walking to school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The community is coming together to support a family that lost two young children who were hit and killed on their way to school. The crash happened Monday morning in Provo. Police said Darren Albertson, 59, who is from Provo, hit the 10- and 9-year-old...
Uncertainty greets parents on first day of school in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents whose children attend school in the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for the first day of school, which starts Tuesday. Students will get their room, locker and teacher assignments for the new year. One more thing they will get is a lot of uncertainty.
BYU athletic director speaks out after racial slurs used against Duke volleyball player
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU's athletic director is speaking out after racial slurs were used against a Duke University volleyball player. 2News spoke with Tom Holmoe on Monday and asked him how he felt knowing this happened during one of his games. "You asked me how I feel –...
Little leaguer's family credits faith, prayer in recovery from brain injury
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson welcomed the 12-year-old back to Utah Tuesday. Oliverson boarded a medical flight in Pennsylvania and made the long journey back to his home state. He’s now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital. “I just gave him a big...
Hundreds of Latter-day Saints help in flood recovery in eastern Kentucky
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Volunteers from Helping Hands spent the last two weekends cleaning up after the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in July, clearing debris, shoveling mud, mucking out homes, moving furniture, preparing meals, and completing a variety of other tasks. Each weekend, over 1,000 members of...
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
NAACP president calls for resignation of Salt Lake City school board member
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — NAACP President Jeanetta Williams has called for the resignation of Salt Lake City School Board Member Katherine Kennedy. Williams sent a letter to the board president last week demanding that Kennedy quit her post, saying her concern is honesty. In July, Kennedy announced on...
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
Cancer patients donate leftover meds to other patients
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — To relieve the burden of paying for expensive cancer medication, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) allows patients to donate leftover medications to others who can't afford them. For cancer patients , paying for treatment can be as devastating as the disease itself - even for...
Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
Alta HS football player faces long recovery after suffering spinal injury during game
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old high school student-athlete has lost movement and some feeling in his lower body after a hit during a football game. The hit happened last Thursday when the Alta High Hawks was playing Stansbury in a junior varsity game. Jalen Sutton has had surgery...
SWAT responds to 'suspicious circumstance' under interstate overpass
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The SWAT team has been called out after reports of a suspicious vehicle underneath an interstate overpass in downtown Salt Lake. Several officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to an area on 200 South underneath I-15 around 600 West on Tuesday afternoon.
Motorcyclist arrested after going 100mph through Millcreek school zone
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he traveled 100 mph through a school zone. They said he was going through the Highland Dr. and Siggard Dr. school zone before he turned on 13th East and a Unified Police officer initiated a traffic stop.
19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting death in 2020 at a West Valley City park. Deivi Perez Jr. Prado pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, his other charges of obstructing justice and felony discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
Owner films suspect attempting to flee police in stolen truck after it caught fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two men are in custody after a multi-agency police chase involving a stolen truck ended in South Jordan with a fiery crash -- and the owner of the truck was there to record the final moments of the incident. Authorities arrested Trent Kezior, 39,...
