3 injured, one sent to hospital from turbulence on Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kjzz.com
Trio remains at large with toddler after May homicide in SSL grocery store parking lot
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives is a trio wanted in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of a grocery store that happened back in May. A toddler caught in the middle of this is missing...
kjzz.com
Memorial takes shape in Provo where 2 siblings were killed while walking to school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The community is coming together to support a family that lost two young children who were hit and killed on their way to school. The crash happened Monday morning in Provo. Police said Darren Albertson, 59, who is from Provo, hit the 10- and 9-year-old...
kjzz.com
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
kjzz.com
Owner films suspect attempting to flee police in stolen truck after it caught fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two men are in custody after a multi-agency police chase involving a stolen truck ended in South Jordan with a fiery crash -- and the owner of the truck was there to record the final moments of the incident. Authorities arrested Trent Kezior, 39,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
kjzz.com
UHP remind all drivers to pull over to right shoulder when experiencing car trouble
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to pull over to the right shoulder when experiencing car problems. UHP posted photos from a crash that began with a flat tire on their Facebook page. Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 in...
kjzz.com
SWAT responds to 'suspicious circumstance' under interstate overpass
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The SWAT team has been called out after reports of a suspicious vehicle underneath an interstate overpass in downtown Salt Lake. Several officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to an area on 200 South underneath I-15 around 600 West on Tuesday afternoon.
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
RELATED PEOPLE
kjzz.com
19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting death in 2020 at a West Valley City park. Deivi Perez Jr. Prado pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, his other charges of obstructing justice and felony discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
kjzz.com
Suspect in custody after shooting at Clearfield cemetery
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Clearfield Police arrested a suspect after a reported shooting at the city cemetery Wednesday night. 911 callers reported shots fired around 9:30 p.m. near 1200 South State Street, according to Clearfield Police. The witnesses heard yelling and possibly one person say to another 'get in...
kjzz.com
Uncertainty greets parents on first day of school in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents whose children attend school in the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for the first day of school, which starts Tuesday. Students will get their room, locker and teacher assignments for the new year. One more thing they will get is a lot of uncertainty.
kjzz.com
Utah County nonprofit hopes to 'empower' families by providing them extra support
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County nonprofit provides extra support to low income families or families who have children with special needs or disabilities. "We are all about empowering families, one child at a time," said Rachelle Rutherfod, CEO of Kids on the Move. Kids on the Move...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Riverdale homeowners fear sewage issue could cost them their house
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Every new homeowner wants to be proud of the house they buy, but a couple in Weber County said their dream home has turned into a nightmare. Brittani Roe and her boyfriend Chase bought the home on the Riverdale bench in July. Last week, they...
kjzz.com
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
kjzz.com
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist arrested after going 100mph through Millcreek school zone
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he traveled 100 mph through a school zone. They said he was going through the Highland Dr. and Siggard Dr. school zone before he turned on 13th East and a Unified Police officer initiated a traffic stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
kjzz.com
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
kjzz.com
Little leaguer's family credits faith, prayer in recovery from brain injury
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson welcomed the 12-year-old back to Utah Tuesday. Oliverson boarded a medical flight in Pennsylvania and made the long journey back to his home state. He’s now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital. “I just gave him a big...
kjzz.com
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
Comments / 0