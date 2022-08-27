ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Park Heights residents demand accountability from city government after mass shooting

By Annie Rose Ramos
 5 days ago

Park Heights residents demand accountability from city government after mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- It's been just over 48 hours since Wednesday's mass shooting in Park Heights, when two suspects jumped out of a Lexus, opening fire on a group of people.

One person is dead and six others were injured.

At a press conference Friday, about a dozen leaders in the neighborhood vowed to hold this city's elected officials accountable, because this isn't the first shooting here. It isn't even the first mass shooting here; five people were shot just blocks away, off Boarman Avenue, back in May.

Now, they're looking for answers.

"As of today, I'm putting the mayor, the city council, the city council president and the police commissioner on notice, we can't turn a blind eye on the ghetto and the inner city," said Rodney Moore.

Kenny Ebron blasted the "corrupted people running this city"

The suspects in the Lexus and are still on the loose.

"We know who rode past in that Lexus, somebody in this community knows," said Will Hanna. "And I'm not telling you to snitch, I'm telling you to tell."

Michael Johnson said the corner where the shooting occurred has "always been a haven for card players."

He called on city officials to remove the blood-stained chairs where some of the victims were sitting, and to make other improvements to show the neighborhood's resilience.

"Get the blood-stained things out of here and then come back and paint the poles," he said. "And let's show that even that hasn't pushed us back."

Comments / 31

T Hawk, the real
4d ago

At least they are speaking out and demanding help. The city is in horrible shape with absolutely the worst possible leaders at the wheel. Only the criminals are enjoying this horror film now, but I hope more people will start demanding more from city hall.

Reply
5
Fred Valls
4d ago

Why don’t you parent your children into productive participants of society….You know that statement snitches get stitches…The older generation made the younger generation into what they are

Reply
3
1207
4d ago

You know what was scary my family had to attend a memorial service for a family member in that area which die from a sickness a couple days later sad to say but had to watch ever person come in the door

Reply
2
 

