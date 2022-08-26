ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

AFP

Taiwan tycoon to train three million 'civilian warriors'

A colourful Taiwanese tycoon unveiled plans Thursday to train more than three million "civilian warriors" to help defend the democratic island in the event of a Chinese invasion, donating TW$1 billion ($33 million) of his own money. The tycoon said he would put TW$600 million towards training three million "black bear warriors" in the next three years who could work alongside the military. 
POLITICS
The Independent

China rejects UN report on Xinjiang and insists its treatment of Uyghurs is ‘best human rights practice’

China on Thursday rejected the UN human rights report that found Beijing’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the western region of Xinjiang may amount to “crimes against humanity”.The 48-page report, which corroborated separate findings by human rights groups, concluded that China has committed “serious” human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies. The report called on Beijing to release the detained and sought “urgent attention” from the world community to rights violations in the Communist government’s drive.China's diplomatic mission in Geneva said it firmly opposed the release of the UN assessment, which it said...
CHINA
The Associated Press

Malaysia’s former first lady guilty week after Najib jailed

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor was convicted Thursday of soliciting and receiving bribes during her husband’s corruption-tainted administration Thursday, a week after her husband was imprisoned over the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. Rosmah was found guilty on three...
ASIA
The Associated Press

IMF set to provide $2.9 billion to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The International Monetary Fund will provide Sri Lanka $2.9 billion over four years to help salvage the country from its worst economic crisis under a preliminary agreement the agency announced Thursday. The arrangement will work to restore financial and macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability as well as unlock the country’s growth potential, the IMF team visiting Sri Lanka said in a statement. The package is contingent on approval from the IMF management and executive board, as well as on receiving assurances from Sri Lanka’s creditors, which include countries like China, India and Japan, that debt sustainability will be restored. “Debt relief from Sri Lanka’s creditors and additional financing from multilateral partners will be required to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps,” the statement said.
WORLD

