Sioux City Journal
Unopposed candidates aren't slowing down ahead of November election
As some candidates for the Iowa Legislature campaign for hotly contested district seats, a few dozen state House and Senate nominees already have the election virtually sealed as the only person on the ballot in their districts. Candidates who have no opponent after the Aug. 27 deadline to file for...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa voters can start asking for early ballots
DES MOINES — The first steps to casting votes in this fall’s midterm elections in Iowa are being taken today. Today is the first day Iowans can request an early ballot be sent to their home. The early voting period in Iowa — when Iowans can actually cast...
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
Sioux City Journal
J.D. Scholten, Jacob Bossman are running unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature. "It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!!" Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday. Iowa's filing deadline for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Iowa to add a new Medicaid managed-care firm
Iowa once again will have three for-profit insurance companies managing the state’s $7 billion privatized Medicaid program that provides health care for more than a quarter of the state's population. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday its intent to award contracts to current Iowa Medicaid...
Sioux City Journal
Southeast Nebraska medical experts see optimism in heart disease, cancer deaths rates
Every year, cancer and heart disease account for just more than half of all deaths in the U.S., according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's true in Southeast Nebraska as well, but there are a few differences locally. In both categories, the average rate...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska man rides pumpkin for 38 miles down Missouri River
Yes, Nebraskan Duane Hansen really did paddle an 846-pound pumpkin 38 miles down the Missouri River. And as crazy, outlandish and just plain nuts as that may sound, he wants everyone to know it wasn’t easy. Far from it. Especially the day after his 60th birthday. “It’s just like...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space
This home offers a spectacular view out of every window!! This one of kind home sits on 11+ acres in Whispering Creek with a gated drive & tons of trees. All house sound system, waterfall, fire pit, built-in gas grill, fountain & circular drive. Impeccable quality with 32 ft flag stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Wood Mode cabinets, G.E Monogram built-in appliances, indoor grill, pot filler and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom suite has a fireplace, large bath with marble flooring, walk-in shower, soaking tub & 2 balconies. Custom baths with imported tile. The finished walkout basement has in-floor heat, fireplace, pool table area & wet bar with French doors to patio. The backyard has an in-ground pool with safety cover, cascading water feature & an impressive view. 4 car heated garage with epoxy floor. The best word to describe this home is QUALITY!
