Hanahan girl 'in good spirits,' police chief says. His priority remains finding her father.

Family friends remember couple killed in James Island Connector motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was granted bond after being accused of hitting two and killing Patrick Murrah and Taylor Lee Flowers on a motorcycle on the James Island Connector. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide.
Man charged with trying to drown South Carolina K-9 officer after police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man is behind bars after police said he tried to drown a police dog after fleeing from a traffic stop in North Charleston. Police were on patrol Friday in the Ferndale area when they spotted a vehicle that turned without using its signal, according to a police report. The […]
The Post and Courier
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
connect-bridgeport.com
Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting
According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County jail deputy fired following investigation into inmate escape
MONCKS CORNER — A Berkeley County jail deputy has been fired after an inmate escaped from a Moncks Corner hospital over the weekend. Sheriff Duane Lewis announced Marcia Hattel's termination Aug. 30 following an internal investigation. She has worked for the county since May 2016. The internal probe found...
live5news.com
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says the man who evaded police after kidnapping his daughter was located and arrested on Sunday. Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a home in Hanahan on Wednesday for a...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
The Post and Courier
Hanahan father found, arrested days after high-speed chase with young daughter
Following a four-day search, Hanahan police on Aug. 28 announced they had arrested a man wanted for taking his young daughter and leading law enforcement on a chase into downtown Charleston. Christopher Ryan Constine, 44, was wanted on charges of first-degree domestic violence, unlawful conduct toward a child and reckless...
The Post and Courier
Update: Georgetown man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 30 shooting; Police seek murder suspect
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown Police are seeking a murder suspect after a man, wounded in an early morning shooting on Prince Street, died of his injuries. Police are searching for Stevion Marsh, 25, of Georgetown, who has been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting, according to police. Marsh should be considered armed and dangerous. A warrant charging Marsh with murder has been issued.
Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide.
The Post and Courier
Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed two motorcyclists on peninsula
The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
q95fm.net
Man And K-9 Unit Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
According to a statement that was released on Sunday, Charleston Police Department Officials say a man was shot and killed by police on Saturday night. At around 10:00 PM, police were called to the 100 Block of East Point Drive for a wanted person. The officers managed to learn that the suspect had fled home, towards the wood line.
abcnews4.com
East side leader calls for community meeting to stop gun violence
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — On Saturday tragedy hit as, CPD said a 10-year-old was shot on the east side near Martin Park. On Monday, CPD provided an update that child is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition. Reverend Matthew Rivers is the pastor at St. John's...
live5news.com
Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley. Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair....
The Post and Courier
Photos: North Charleston Police Department practices active shooter scenarios at Dunston Elementary School
North Charleston Police officers practiced active shooter drills at Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Officers were accompanied by North Charleston fire fighters training to provide medical aid. 1 of 16.
South Carolina coroner: Missing woman found dead in James Island marsh was shot to death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A missing woman whose body was found Aug. 13 in the water near her boyfriend’s home on James Island was shot to death, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide. An autopsy showed that Megan Rich died from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. Her […]
WLTX.com
Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
10-year-old hurt in shooting in South Carolina city’s downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 10-year-old child was hurt Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Charleston, police said. It happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Hanover streets where officers received multiple calls about a shooting. “Responding officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid on [the] scene before […]
South Carolina girl credited with saving mom’s life after stroke
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 11-year-old from Ladson is being praised for making what doctors said was a life-saving phone call after her mother suffered a stroke. Destiny Ned found her mother Monekia Ford (32) unresponsive in their home nearly two weeks ago. Ford had suffered a stroke caused by bleeding in her brain. Ned […]
Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency. News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
