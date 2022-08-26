ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

Hanahan girl 'in good spirits,' police chief says. His priority remains finding her father.

By Ali Rockett arockett@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting

According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Hanahan, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Hanahan, SC
abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Hanahan father found, arrested days after high-speed chase with young daughter

Following a four-day search, Hanahan police on Aug. 28 announced they had arrested a man wanted for taking his young daughter and leading law enforcement on a chase into downtown Charleston. Christopher Ryan Constine, 44, was wanted on charges of first-degree domestic violence, unlawful conduct toward a child and reckless...
HANAHAN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Fbi#Hanahan Police#The Disney Channel
The Post and Courier

Update: Georgetown man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 30 shooting; Police seek murder suspect

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown Police are seeking a murder suspect after a man, wounded in an early morning shooting on Prince Street, died of his injuries. Police are searching for Stevion Marsh, 25, of Georgetown, who has been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting, according to police. Marsh should be considered armed and dangerous. A warrant charging Marsh with murder has been issued.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed two motorcyclists on peninsula

The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
CHARLESTON, SC
q95fm.net

Man And K-9 Unit Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

According to a statement that was released on Sunday, Charleston Police Department Officials say a man was shot and killed by police on Saturday night. At around 10:00 PM, police were called to the 100 Block of East Point Drive for a wanted person. The officers managed to learn that the suspect had fled home, towards the wood line.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley. Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair....
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

10-year-old hurt in shooting in South Carolina city’s downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 10-year-old child was hurt Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Charleston, police said. It happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Hanover streets where officers received multiple calls about a shooting. “Responding officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid on [the] scene before […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy