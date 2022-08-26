ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

NBC News

Bodycam footage shows police shooting Ohio man in bed

Police say they were trying to serve a warrant to 20-year-old Donovan Lewis for improperly handling a firearm, assault and domestic violence. Two other men came out and were detained and then officers approached a bedroom and shot Lewis who was inside. Police released the body camera video hours after the shooting, and say no guns were found at the scene. The officer who shot Lewis is now on administrative leave.Aug. 31, 2022.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in

New video shows a man fatally shooting his daughter's ex-boyfriend on the front porch of his Ohio home. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how prosecutors are choosing not to move forward with charges as the Ring camera appeared to show him breaking in. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. Sept. 1, 2022.
OHIO STATE
WCAX

Waterbury woman pleads not guilty in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterbury woman charged in connection to Burlington’s 22nd gunfire incident this year pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. The Burlington Police say Teia Mobbs, 21, fired a gun at least six times at another car while at Perkin’s pier the night of August 22nd. Nobody was hurt, but police photos show two separate bullet holes in the victim’s car.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

South Burlington Police warn of phone scam

South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning locals of a phone scam dubbed the “grandparent scam”, where scammers call the victim and say that a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. The scammers will then tell the victim...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Franklin County, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Woman, 21, arrested in Perkins Pier shooting

Burlington, VT — Burlington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection to last week’s shooting at Perkins Pier. Teia Mobbs of Waterbury is being held Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. She faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. The August 22 incident was the...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Newport on kidnapping, obstruction of justice charges

NEWPORT — A 35-year-old man from Lowell was arrested following an incident in Newport yesterday. Authorities say they were attempting to execute a court order on Main Street in front of the Orleans County Courthouse at around 3:35 p.m. Police allege Dylan Gingue arrived and interfered with the trooper...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Brighton man arrested after trying to set house on fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brighton man is behind bars facing several charges for trying to set someone’s house on fire. 64-year-old Avery Buchman is accused of lighting a firework and placing it near a propane tank and parked car right next to an occupied house. Vermont State Police...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile, 29, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to operating without owner’s consent and violating his conditions. This comes after police spotted a car...
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

VSP seek whereabouts of Shylo Bourdeau

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on 8/29/22 on Main St, Newport. As a result, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, to answer to the charges of Custodial Interference, Obstruction of Justice, and Impeding a Public Officer.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for burglary in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A 41-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rockingham yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an active burglary that occurred at a residential property on Brockway Mills Road at around 9:50 a.m. Police say they encountered Jabbar Chandler, exiting...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during crash in Fairfax

FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
FAIRFAX, VT
WMUR.com

Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
LEBANON, NH
mynbc5.com

Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89

WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
WILLISTON, VT
NBC News

NBC News

