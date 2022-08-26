Read full article on original website
Bodycam footage shows police shooting Ohio man in bed
Police say they were trying to serve a warrant to 20-year-old Donovan Lewis for improperly handling a firearm, assault and domestic violence. Two other men came out and were detained and then officers approached a bedroom and shot Lewis who was inside. Police released the body camera video hours after the shooting, and say no guns were found at the scene. The officer who shot Lewis is now on administrative leave.Aug. 31, 2022.
Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in
New video shows a man fatally shooting his daughter's ex-boyfriend on the front porch of his Ohio home. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how prosecutors are choosing not to move forward with charges as the Ring camera appeared to show him breaking in. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. Sept. 1, 2022.
WCAX
Waterbury woman pleads not guilty in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterbury woman charged in connection to Burlington’s 22nd gunfire incident this year pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. The Burlington Police say Teia Mobbs, 21, fired a gun at least six times at another car while at Perkin’s pier the night of August 22nd. Nobody was hurt, but police photos show two separate bullet holes in the victim’s car.
mychamplainvalley.com
South Burlington Police warn of phone scam
South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning locals of a phone scam dubbed the “grandparent scam”, where scammers call the victim and say that a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. The scammers will then tell the victim...
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman, 21, arrested in Perkins Pier shooting
Burlington, VT — Burlington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection to last week’s shooting at Perkins Pier. Teia Mobbs of Waterbury is being held Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. She faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. The August 22 incident was the...
Former Ohio superintendent charged in West Virginia kidnapping
Police say William J. Morrison III lured a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl into his car and drove away with them. WSAZ's Emily Bennett reports.Aug. 31, 2022.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Newport on kidnapping, obstruction of justice charges
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old man from Lowell was arrested following an incident in Newport yesterday. Authorities say they were attempting to execute a court order on Main Street in front of the Orleans County Courthouse at around 3:35 p.m. Police allege Dylan Gingue arrived and interfered with the trooper...
WCAX
Brighton man arrested after trying to set house on fire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brighton man is behind bars facing several charges for trying to set someone’s house on fire. 64-year-old Avery Buchman is accused of lighting a firework and placing it near a propane tank and parked car right next to an occupied house. Vermont State Police...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal DUI-related accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average.
North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide
Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field this week. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them in a statement as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59. A gun found at the scene,...
Wilder man pleads guilty in homemade explosives case
The offense carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wilder man pleads guilty in homemade explosives case.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
WCAX
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile, 29, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to operating without owner’s consent and violating his conditions. This comes after police spotted a car...
Barton Chronicle
VSP seek whereabouts of Shylo Bourdeau
The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on 8/29/22 on Main St, Newport. As a result, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, to answer to the charges of Custodial Interference, Obstruction of Justice, and Impeding a Public Officer.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for burglary in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A 41-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rockingham yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an active burglary that occurred at a residential property on Brockway Mills Road at around 9:50 a.m. Police say they encountered Jabbar Chandler, exiting...
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
WMUR.com
Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
Herald and News
Police seize 11K pot plants, find 57 greenhouses, stolen cars, ATVs, guns in Oregon raids
Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland. The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
