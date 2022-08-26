Read full article on original website
Our nightmare neighbour had trees in our front garden cut down after calling the council pretending to be me
A WOMAN has alleged a neighbour managed to get the council to cut her tree cut down by impersonating her on the phone to them. TikTok user Jody Brown posted a video showing workers outside her house chopping down a tree with the words “our neighbours had our tree cut down”.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
These Are The Finicky Perennials You Should Avoid Adding To Your Garden
While there are many beautiful varieties, not every plant is worth growing. Here are the top finicky perennials you should avoid adding to your garden.
I’m a gardening expert and this simple trick will mean you can always revive brown leaves on your houseplants
HOUSEPLANTS are hard to keep alive, particularly with the soaring temperatures of summer. But they will quickly tell you if you're doing a bad job with drooping stems and browning leaves. These signs don't spell the end for your beloved greenery as the experts have a hack to pull them...
I’m a gardening expert – these are the 10 jobs you need to do in September if you want your plants to survive winter
THE end of summer is on the horizon and now could be the perfect time to prep your garden for autumn and winter. A gardening expert has revealed the 10 jobs you should do in September to get your plants ready for colder weather. Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, said:...
10 house plant mistakes you can avoid, according to a soil researcher
For a happy green home, you'll want to avoid these house plant mistakes to ensure that your indoor garden stays lush and healthy. While there are some house plants that are relatively carefree, we know all too well that it's easy to slip up, leading to problems like yellowing, frazzled leaves, or even more dramatically, plant death.
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
How to grow flower bulbs from seeds
Bulbs are plants that contain everything they need to grow in an underground root structure.
I’m a gardening expert and there are seven things you shouldn’t forget to do before autumn arrives
WITH AUTUMN right around the corner it's time to start planning ahead in your garden. There are seven key jobs that you can do now that will make a massive difference in a few weeks time. Gardening expert William Mitchell from Sutton Manor Nursey explained that the changing weather can...
I’m a gardening expert and my simple trick will keep ants away from your plant pots
GARDEN pests can be a nightmare to deal with, and they're so much worse during the warmer summer months. Although ants aren't the worst pests in most gardens they can seen be annoying to deal with and can ruin the soil undeath plants. There are a few things keen gardeners...
The Biggest Gardening Mistakes You're Making, According To An Expert – Exclusive
Even experienced gardeners might be surprised to learn that some of the habits they've picked up over the years are doing more harm than good to their plants.
gardeningknowhow.com
Best Shrubs For Butterflies
Butterflies are the “flowers” of the insect world with their beautiful, petal-delicate wings. A gardener may try to remove wasps and mosquitoes from their yard, but butterflies are almost always welcome. One way to put out the welcome mat is to install bushes and shrubs that attract butterflies.
How To Get Rid Of Moss In Your Lawn
Moss can look beautiful in landscaping, but it can also be a nuisance if it grows spontaneously. Here is how to remove it when it takes over your yard.
The leaves are turning – but be under no illusions, this is not autumn
The first cool mornings, the sweet rot of fallen apples, the sight of seed heads – these are all signs that autumn is here. But what happens when it starts coming earlier? When the floor is littered with burnt leaves, when the summer crops give up early and the flowers fade before all the pollinators get their fill? What has happened is a “false” autumn .
Does This TikTok Hack with Orange Peels Get Rid of Ants?
Ants are a pain. Whether it’s fire ants in the South or tiny brown ants in my Midwestern garden, when you disturb them, they bite you. And those bites can vary from annoying to, in the case of fire ants, really hurtful. When you have an ant problem, do...
Kyle Lybarger Wants to Save the Planet (And Kill Your Lawn)
Kyle Lybarger is a professional forester and conservation consultant. And he desperately wants you to kill your lawn. The 29-year-old is unpretentious, talented and serene — but passionate. He’ll lull you in with quick-draw plant names and make wildflowers seem like bonafide miracles. With a forestry degree from...
Why You Shouldn't Use Peat Moss In Your Garden
Peat moss is used a lot in gardening, but there is a good reason why we shouldn't use it. Here are the details of why this gardening staple isn't the best.
