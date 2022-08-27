Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox29.com
Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Brotherly Love may not be so loving to others, according to a study conducted by Preply. "For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common," the language learning website said. "Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place."
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
Jollibee is FINALLY Opening in Philadelphia This Week
The highly anticipated opening of the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is finally coming to the Philadelphia region!. In fact, the chain will open its first location in the ENTIRE state of Pennsylvania on Friday (September 2, 2022). The new fast food restaurant will open at 7340 Bustleton Ave in the...
billypenn.com
100 Philly schools closing early for heat; Biden to Independence Mall; RIP beloved LGBTQ leader | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. After fun first day, 100 Philly schools to close early due to heat. Monday was the first day of the academic year for Philadelphia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Survey names Philadelphia the rudest city in America
A Preply study surveying 1,500 people named Philadelphia the rudest city in America. FOX 29's Alex Holley and Thomas Drayton discuss.
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New Locations
Bagels and Co. is about to take over Philadelphia with a citywide expansion that will see six new bagel and coffee shops expand to six new locations. Glu Hospitality and co-owners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce that the popular Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli shop will now open new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and Center City. The first new location is set to open in September in Fishtown with a free weekend of bagels for their new neighbors, with details to be announced.
Two of Philadelphia’s Rooftop Bars Were Just Named the Best In the Country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
phillyvoice.com
Watch a live bee beard demonstration during Philadelphia's honey festival
Celebrate National Honey Month in Philadelphia this September with a weekend filled with food trucks, small business shopping, crafts and honey-based holistic remedies. The Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11 at three locations in the city. The event features plenty of food and drink options for the whole family and is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia police under pressure ahead of President Biden's visit, Made in America Festival
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Made in America Festival is just two days after President Joe Biden's visit to Philadelphia. It's jam-packed several days for Philadelphia police.Labor Day Weekend will take on the most appropriate meaning. There will be a lot of work for the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement securing the areas of the presidential visit on Thursday and then over on the Parkway for Made in America.A military aircraft circles Center City. Philadelphia Police Department commanders and federal agents tour Independence Hall.An inspector with the Philadelphia force says the department is in full preparation mode for a presidential...
gridphilly.com
The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars
In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
NBC Philadelphia
Find Out Where Jollibee Is Opening Its 1st Philly Location This Week
Philadelphians will finally be able to get their hands on Chickenjoys, Jolly Spaghetti, Palabok Fiest and Yumburgers as the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is set to open its doors in the Northeast on Friday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 7340 Bustleton Ave. location will be the fast-food chain's first...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Around the Neighborhood: August 29, 2022
Resurrection of Our Lord Parish, 2000 Shelmire Ave., will host a free event on Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be healing services, talks on “Faith & Cancer,” health screenings, activities for children, a concert, helpful resources and information and a White Mass honoring and blessing health care workers. Persons and organizations interested in being a vendor can email jenniecfranklin@gmail.com, call 215-745-3211 or visit www.resurrectphila.org/vendor.
penncapital-star.com
Philly radio station WURD Founders Day celebration honors richness of Black culture
PHILADELPHIA — WURD-AM is holding its ninth annual Founder’s Day community celebration to honor the station’s founder, Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr. Lomax was a prominent physician, entrepreneur and philanthropist in Philadelphia. The festivities will take place this Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Free Library of Philadelphia Parkway Central branch at 1901 Vine St.
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
Beloved Mt. Airy Trolley Car Diner moving to Wayne Junction for restoration
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The former Trolley Car Diner will hit the road Wednesday morning. It is leaving its longtime home on Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy and being transported to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.After that, it will be repaired, restored and eventually ready for service once again.It has been a beloved Mt. Airy institution for over 20 years.
phillygrub.blog
Chickenjoy: Jollibee’s First Philadelphia Location Opens Friday!
Attention Jollibee fans! The first Philadelphia location of the popular Filipino fast food chain opens this Friday, September 2nd in Northeast Philadelphia. The address is 7340 Bustleton Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19149 to be exact. It will be open from 9AM to 11PM daily for dine-in, take-out, or drive-through. Delivery will come later.
billypenn.com
After outcry over Harriet Tubman statue commission, Philadelphia reverses course and will hold an open call
Philly’s plans for a permanent statue of Harriet Tubman have changed. After community outcry over the way the project was commissioned, the original plan has been dropped in favor of an open call for artists to craft the structure, officials announced. When the traveling statue “Harriet Tubman: The Journey...
It’s a Parking Meter Bonanza in Upper Darby
Image via Victor Fiorillo, Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby, drivers have a chance to be penny-wise and quarter-foolish. Apparently, sometime in the middle of 2021, people discovered that some Upper Darby parking meters would take pennies instead of quarters, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Study Says Rudest People In US Live Right Outside Of South Jersey
Get ready for some not-so-shocking news, ya'll. Once again, the City of Brotherly Love has been bestowed the title of Rudest City in America. Believe it or not, even though most of us know that's true to a certain extent, many have come to be proud of that in-your-face Philly attitude.
Comments / 0