PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Made in America Festival is just two days after President Joe Biden's visit to Philadelphia. It's jam-packed several days for Philadelphia police.Labor Day Weekend will take on the most appropriate meaning. There will be a lot of work for the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement securing the areas of the presidential visit on Thursday and then over on the Parkway for Made in America.A military aircraft circles Center City. Philadelphia Police Department commanders and federal agents tour Independence Hall.An inspector with the Philadelphia force says the department is in full preparation mode for a presidential...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO