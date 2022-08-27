ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals

PHILADELPHIA - The City of Brotherly Love may not be so loving to others, according to a study conducted by Preply. "For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common," the language learning website said. "Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place."
Jollibee is FINALLY Opening in Philadelphia This Week

The highly anticipated opening of the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is finally coming to the Philadelphia region!. In fact, the chain will open its first location in the ENTIRE state of Pennsylvania on Friday (September 2, 2022). The new fast food restaurant will open at 7340 Bustleton Ave in the...
Marilyn Johnson

Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New Locations

Bagels and Co. is about to take over Philadelphia with a citywide expansion that will see six new bagel and coffee shops expand to six new locations. Glu Hospitality and co-owners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce that the popular Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli shop will now open new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and Center City. The first new location is set to open in September in Fishtown with a free weekend of bagels for their new neighbors, with details to be announced.
phillyvoice.com

Watch a live bee beard demonstration during Philadelphia's honey festival

Celebrate National Honey Month in Philadelphia this September with a weekend filled with food trucks, small business shopping, crafts and honey-based holistic remedies. The Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11 at three locations in the city. The event features plenty of food and drink options for the whole family and is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police under pressure ahead of President Biden's visit, Made in America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Made in America Festival is just two days after President Joe Biden's visit to Philadelphia. It's jam-packed several days for Philadelphia police.Labor Day Weekend will take on the most appropriate meaning. There will be a lot of work for the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement securing the areas of the presidential visit on Thursday and then over on the Parkway for Made in America.A military aircraft circles Center City. Philadelphia Police Department commanders and federal agents tour Independence Hall.An inspector with the Philadelphia force says the department is in full preparation mode for a presidential...
gridphilly.com

The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars

In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
NBC Philadelphia

Find Out Where Jollibee Is Opening Its 1st Philly Location This Week

Philadelphians will finally be able to get their hands on Chickenjoys, Jolly Spaghetti, Palabok Fiest and Yumburgers as the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is set to open its doors in the Northeast on Friday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 7340 Bustleton Ave. location will be the fast-food chain's first...
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
Star News

Around the Neighborhood: August 29, 2022

Resurrection of Our Lord Parish, 2000 Shelmire Ave., will host a free event on Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be healing services, talks on “Faith & Cancer,” health screenings, activities for children, a concert, helpful resources and information and a White Mass honoring and blessing health care workers. Persons and organizations interested in being a vendor can email jenniecfranklin@gmail.com, call 215-745-3211 or visit www.resurrectphila.org/vendor.
penncapital-star.com

Philly radio station WURD Founders Day celebration honors richness of Black culture

PHILADELPHIA — WURD-AM is holding its ninth annual Founder’s Day community celebration to honor the station’s founder, Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr. Lomax was a prominent physician, entrepreneur and philanthropist in Philadelphia. The festivities will take place this Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Free Library of Philadelphia Parkway Central branch at 1901 Vine St.
phillygrub.blog

Chickenjoy: Jollibee’s First Philadelphia Location Opens Friday!

Attention Jollibee fans! The first Philadelphia location of the popular Filipino fast food chain opens this Friday, September 2nd in Northeast Philadelphia. The address is 7340 Bustleton Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19149 to be exact. It will be open from 9AM to 11PM daily for dine-in, take-out, or drive-through. Delivery will come later.
DELCO.Today

It’s a Parking Meter Bonanza in Upper Darby

Image via Victor Fiorillo, Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby, drivers have a chance to be penny-wise and quarter-foolish. Apparently, sometime in the middle of 2021, people discovered that some Upper Darby parking meters would take pennies instead of quarters, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
UPPER DARBY, PA

