ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In a matchup of the top two contenders for the AL Most Valuable Player, Shohei Ohtani came up with the biggest hit of the night. The reigning AL MVP became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday. “In a game like this ,with these fans and the way the stadium was, one of the stars was going to rise right there and Shohei got a good one,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. Ohtani’s three-run shot to center off a 97.9 mph fastball by Gerrit Cole (10-7) in the sixth put the Angels on top after they had been held to two hits the first five innings. It was the third time in the past four games he went deep.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO