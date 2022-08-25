Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Agreement reached on fixing leaking tanks
RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have reached an agreement on how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. The federal department announced in April 2021,...
Agreement Reached to Address Underground Radioactive Tank Leaks in Central Washington
RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have agreed on a plan for how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. Energy announced in April 2021, following...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington governor, senator praised for remarks on Snake River dam breaching
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray said breaching the lower Snake River dams is not immediately feasible, but the state, region and nation must work to make implementation of the salmon-saving measure a future possibility. Their much-anticipated report on the issue, released Thursday, says saving the fish is...
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
msn.com
Director of Washington car dealership industry raises concerns over electric vehicle plans
California announced earlier this week it plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars starting in 2035. Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Washington will follow suit, with a goal for all new car sales to be zero emissions by 2030. California's plans would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Plans To Phase Out New Gas Vehicles ‘like California, Washington’! Will The Oregon New Gas Policy Be Helpful?
With new gas vehicles completely phased out by 2035, both California and Washington made it clear Thursday that they want to enforce stricter emissions limits over the coming ten years. Although not necessary in the same stage of development as its two neighbors, Oregon might eventually do the same. KGW...
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
thestand.org
Teamsters at Safeway.com ratify ‘incredible’ new contract
TUKWILA, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Teamsters delivering groceries for Safeway.com throughout the Puget Sound area unanimously ratified a strong new three-year contract last week, successfully beating back an effort by Safeway.com management to outsource the entire grocery delivery business to third party subcontractors. The life-changing new contract will...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KXRO.com
More changes to Westport salmon fishery
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
nbcrightnow.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
How Washington gun control laws compare to other states
Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go before it can claim to be the national leader on firearm regulations. Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from...
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
