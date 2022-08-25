ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Agreement reached on fixing leaking tanks

RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have reached an agreement on how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. The federal department announced in April 2021,...
RICHLAND, WA
Washington governor, senator praised for remarks on Snake River dam breaching

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray said breaching the lower Snake River dams is not immediately feasible, but the state, region and nation must work to make implementation of the salmon-saving measure a future possibility. Their much-anticipated report on the issue, released Thursday, says saving the fish is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams

(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
WASHINGTON STATE
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
Teamsters at Safeway.com ratify ‘incredible’ new contract

TUKWILA, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Teamsters delivering groceries for Safeway.com throughout the Puget Sound area unanimously ratified a strong new three-year contract last week, successfully beating back an effort by Safeway.com management to outsource the entire grocery delivery business to third party subcontractors. The life-changing new contract will...
ECONOMY
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
More changes to Westport salmon fishery

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
WESTPORT, WA
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WASHINGTON STATE
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA

