Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
KTRE
Week 1 Red Zone Reel
Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes the long run for a touchdown. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM...
KTRE
Kilgore College Mascot Reveal
Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
KTRE
Brownsboro ISD School Bond
Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
Nacogdoches County Court Administrator, Dorlisa Hayter, explains issues they encounter with a lack of court reporters available. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches recreation supervisor, Joy Palmer about the city adding parkour to the list of classes they offer. 2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin,...
KTRE
2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together in a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
KTRE
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
KTRE
Chapel Hill Offering GED
Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
New mascots get 2-year scholarships to Kilgore College
Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. Charles Spraberry and Shea Smith are in the Caddo Correctional Center until they are extradited to Texas. Officials have not said when that will take place. Chapel Hill ISD offers free ESL, GED courses to adults. Updated: 2...
KTRE
WebXtra: Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last weeks flooding
Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area. City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Wildlife...
KTRE
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month. The organization shined a light on those children as they walked across a gold carpet, being the heroes that they are. The organization serves kids who are currently on treatment or who have completed treatment, as well as families who have lost a child to cancer.
KTRE
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area. Republican congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran visits US-Mexico border. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The group also visited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTRE
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County facing shortage of court reporters
Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area. Republican congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran visits US-Mexico border. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The group also visited...
KTRE
Palestine man killed in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a man was killed in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 5:32 a.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 approximately 4.5 miles north of Palestine. The preliminary...
KTRE
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In 2020, Angelina County took a $6 million loan with a tax note. The loan was for the purchasing materials for road work around the county. And on July 15, Angelina County Judge Keith Wright brought an agenda to the commissioners court to keep track on where those funds were going.
KTRE
Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - All around the county we’re seeing inflation continuing to rise; prices on everyday items are skyrocketing. Owner of Stringers Lufkin Bar-B-Que, Paul Stringer, says the restaurant has been a family owned and operated business for 72 years. Being a barbecue restaurant who sells mostly meat,...
KTRE
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of two suspects charged for the murder of a Nacogdoches man pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison. David Whitehead of Nacogdoches County pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 for the murder of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth. The body of 20-year-old Ainsworth was found...
KTRE
Palestine man accused of exposing self to group of children
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been accused of exposing himself in front of children in Palestine. Jobie Taylor, 64, of Palestine, was arrested Sunday evening after a mother said her child came in their house to tell her a man was outside where a group of children were playing in the yard and was exposing himself to them.
KTRE
Henderson County officials looking for man who exposed himself to woman
Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area. City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Wildlife...
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for San Augustine N.E.W. Water Supply customers
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for its San Augutine customers on Tuesday. N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation reports the boil water notice is due to a line break at a plant. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires all customers...
Comments / 0