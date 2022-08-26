Read full article on original website
jonathan hodges
4d ago
If she Dumb enough to put herself in that position. Post it being a correction officer she should be terminated. What about the psychological exam 🤔 and evaluation officers. Thier judgement should be reviewed. She appears to be a part of a far right organization which has infiltrate law enforcement. Sad these are the individual we entrusted with our Safety.
Carlos Uybungco
4d ago
perfect example of a person who has mental illness issues complicated with emotional hate for people of color. good move by the police department to remove a bad cop who could get good cops killed.
Viva Satire!
5d ago
An Attorney for the Suspect added that his Client asked him about his Freedom of Speech, and he informed him that's from Government Censorship, not being fired for your Racism andStupidity.
