Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
coingeek.com
Why did ‘crypto’ go risk-on from risk-off?
On January 3, 2009, the Genesis block of Bitcoin was constructed by Satoshi Nakamoto. “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks,” the recorded data in the block said. At that time, we were going through the Great Financial Crisis and early adopters thought the technology...
coingeek.com
Australia may opt for wholesale digital currency, central bank says
Australia is one of the countries considering a central bank digital currency (CBDC), although it might eventually adopt a wholesale CBDC. A CBDC is most countries’ attempt at bringing blockchain and digital assets to mirror their native currency. Several countries are exploring the benefits of the concept, while some, like Nigeria, have already launched one.
coingeek.com
Roche Freedman ‘intoxicating’ ties to Avalanche/Ava Labs exposed
The law firm that represented Ira Kleiman in his failed lawsuit against Dr. Craig Wright has been exposed as filing anti-competitive nuisance suits against blockchain rivals of Ava Labs. On August 26, the Crypto Leaks whistleblowers released their latest exposé, this one aimed at the Roche Freedman law firm and...
coingeek.com
nChain solves the ‘Back to Genesis’ problem for token verification on any blockchain
The ability to create unique digital tokens vastly expands a blockchain’s potential use cases. They range from NFTs and consumer loyalty tokens all the way up to property titles/deeds and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that could replace the world’s fiat currencies. However, so far, all token protocols...
coingeek.com
Singapore queries companies as digital asset regulations look to take new turn
Singapore is seeking input from digital assets entities in the country as it looks to review legislation in the industry. The digital asset sector continuously puzzles governments across the globe due to its nascent status, leading to inadequate and inefficient regulatory efforts. Noticing this trend, Singapore wants to understand the scene better and make necessary changes regarding regulation.
coingeek.com
Bank of Finland governor stresses digital euro’s importance in transforming monetary landscape
Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn has come out as a supporter of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) planned regional digital currency—the digital euro. Speaking before a panel at the University of California, Rehn touted the digital euro as integral to the monetary system, as seen in the current trend toward digital money. He argued that risky digital assets, or private digital monies as he calls them, have been proliferating the monetary system as investors seem to have lost confidence in cash due to inflation and quantitative easing.
