WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Scoreboard for Sep. 1-2
Here are scores for this week's high school football games from across North Alabama. You can count on WAAY 31's Big Game Friday Night to bring you the best coverage of games. And you'll definitely want to see our Game of the Week: Bob Jones Patriots vs. James Clemens Jets, also known as the Madison Bowl.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama. Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV...
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Bob Jones vs. James Clemens
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 2 is the Madison Bowl: Bob Jones (1-1) vs. James Clemens (0-2). Since 2012, the Madison City Schools rivals have met every year in the battle for bragging rights and regional standings. “Both sides take a lot of...
WAAY-TV
Sonny Dichiara hits walk off single in 5-4 Trash Pandas win
MADISON, Alabama – With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth, the Biloxi Shuckers elected to intentionally walk catcher Logan O’Hoppe to face Rocket City Trash Pandas first baseman Sonny DiChiara with the winning run on second base. The Alabama native made the Shuckers regret that decision, lining a walk-off single to right to give the Trash Pandas a 5-4 win in the opener of a six-game series at Toyota Field on Tuesday night.
WAAY-TV
Grace's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Sunshine, lower humidity, and a breeze on your Wednesday!. A cold front moved through North Alabama overnight, ushering in much less humid air for the …
WAAY-TV
Applications now open for Alabama medical marijuana licenses
Thursday marks the first day applications will be accepted to grow medical marijuana in the state. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission requires this license for anyone growing, transporting, or distributing medical marijuana. Although there is no date set yet, medical cannabis leaders are hoping to have it widely available in...
WAAY-TV
Monument coming to Decatur park to honor Gold Star families
Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a new monument at Founders Park in Decatur. The nonprofit Vets Like Us will soon install a Gold Star Families Memorial at the park to honor the families of the men and women from Morgan County who were serving in the military when they died.
WAAY-TV
Sunshine, lower humidity, and a breeze on your Wednesday!
A cold front moved through North Alabama overnight, ushering in much less humid air for the next couple of days! Temperatures will still be very warm, with highs in the low 90s but much lower dew points and plentiful sunshine will make for a picturesque day!. Overnight lows tonight will...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital, Toyota Alabama, WAAY 31 team up for Child Passenger Safety Month
September is Child Passenger Safety Month and WAAY 31 is teaming up with Toyota Alabama and Huntsville Hospital to make sure kids in our area are safe when in the car. Parents can have trained technicians check the installation of their car seats to make sure they are properly installed and receive valuable education about child passenger safety.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck affecting traffic on County Line Road in Madison
Madison Police ask motorists to avoid the area of County Line Road and Freedom Way until at least 2 p.m. Thursday due to a crash. The intersection is just south of U.S. 72 in Madison. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout lunchtime Tuesday
Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move south and east through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee throughout the rest of lunchtime. The risk for severe weather is low, but heavy rain and gusty winds may slow down your lunchtime drive. Localized ponding on roads and decreased visibility are our biggest concerns.
WAAY-TV
Indiana woman identified as victim in fatal Cullman County crash that injured 3 others
An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim killed in a multivehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 65. The wreck happened about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday near Alabama 91, about 1 mile north of Colony. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 58-year-old Ruth A. Bahr of Vincennes, Indiana, was a passenger in a 2017 Buick Envision that was rear-ended by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer.
WAAY-TV
Harvest Elementary School readers
The Harvest Elementary Huskies had a fun guest reader this afternoon! WAAY 31 Meteorologist …
WAAY-TV
The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery coming to Huntsville
If you like super-chilled wine and sandwiches, a new café coming to Huntsville may become your go-to spot. The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery plans to open in the Village of Providence in April 2023. This will be the first location in Alabama for the business that got its...
WAAY-TV
Storms for some Tuesday morning, much less humid air on the way
Keep the umbrella handy this morning! We are closely monitoring a cluster of light showers currently across Tennessee. These showers were once a stout line of storms last night and have the potential to reintensify as they move southward and the sun comes up. At the same time, spotty showers are trying to develop across North Alabama. Shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase throughout the morning, peaking between 8 AM and noon. The morning timeframe will limit our severe weather potential, but heavy rain and gusty winds could cause issues on your morning drive. Plan on an extra 5-10 minutes heading out the door.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 is coming to Arab's Sugarfest!
WAAY 31 Morning Anchors Megan Reyna and Chris Tatum will be at Sugarfest in Arab this weekend! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can meet the anchors, enjoy some free goodies and check out StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County wreck
A Huntsville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston was traveling along U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Preston was thrown from the vehicle...
WAAY-TV
Traffic diverted after 'major wreck' near U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
Motorists were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road if possible after a major wreck Wednesday. The area was part of a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65. Southbound U.S. 31 traffic was diverted to a new detour route on Nanceford Road, to Alabama 55, to Evergreen Road, to Alabama 157, then finally to I-65.
WAAY-TV
Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools after teachers asked to remove them
Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools. Recently teachers were asked to take them down. Some say the pride flag has no place in schools, others say it's not a political stance at all, but rather a symbol of pride and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. "The only...
WAAY-TV
Hartselle residents demand intersection traffic light following deadly crash along I-65 detour route
A deadly three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County has local residents demanding safety changes to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future. The area was part of a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65. Southbound U.S. 31...
