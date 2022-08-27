Midterm elections are quickly approaching, and virtually every major issue on the minds of Americans is “on the ballot”, and not just at the national level. Education, healthcare, safety, and the economy are my biggest concerns for this election. That is why I am voting for Logan Laity for House District 32. His track record of supporting healthcare and education legislation impresses me. Logan lobbied the Oregon legislature to protect the Oregon Health Plan, to help low-income Oregonians access needed health care. As a healthcare provider I’m looking for a leader who will work hard to protect and improve access to healthcare for families in our community.

OREGON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO