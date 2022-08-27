Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Chinook salmon retention on the Columbia River from Buoy 10 to west Puget Island to close after Tuesday, Aug. 30
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Chinook salmon retention on the Columbia River from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the western (downstream) end of Puget Island will close effective 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30. State fishery managers from Oregon and Washington announced the decision today after evaluating Chinook catches and catch rates since...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Small Business, Carp, and Crabs
Oregonians are starting new small businesses. Especially in the wake of the pandemic, more of us are staying home, caring for our kids, and using our entrepreneurial creativity to build something of our own. Managing our own business for over 35 years, Susan and I found consistently that the main...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Support of Logan Laity for House District 32
Midterm elections are quickly approaching, and virtually every major issue on the minds of Americans is “on the ballot”, and not just at the national level. Education, healthcare, safety, and the economy are my biggest concerns for this election. That is why I am voting for Logan Laity for House District 32. His track record of supporting healthcare and education legislation impresses me. Logan lobbied the Oregon legislature to protect the Oregon Health Plan, to help low-income Oregonians access needed health care. As a healthcare provider I’m looking for a leader who will work hard to protect and improve access to healthcare for families in our community.
