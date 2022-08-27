Read full article on original website
Man killed in downtown Reno shooting; suspect at large
One man was shot and killed around 8:20 p.m. Monday at the corner of Mill and Lake streets in downtown Reno. The Reno Police Department in a release sent early Tuesday said they have no suspects and are asking for tips from the public. ...
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
Man killed in shooting near downtown Reno Monday night
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 30:. An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Reno Monday night. The Reno Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Lake Street and Mill Street in regard to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 29. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. REMSA and Reno Fire responded to provide medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead. Detectives from the Robbery / Homicide Unit responded to take over the investigation.
Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
Douglas County Secret Witness seeking info on 15-year-old runaway
MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a runaway teen who left their Gardnerville home. 15-year-old Joseph Altig left home on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator...
Sparks man convicted of domestic battery
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was convicted of domestic battery from an incident that happened July 2020. On July 23, 2020, Sparks Police Department officers were sent to a call regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the female victim indicated to officers that Howard Wayne Cates, her then husband, was intoxicated and had been screaming and swearing at her and their adult daughter throughout the afternoon. This then escalated to Cates pushing the female victim, causing her to fall onto the staircase in their residence. The altercation was witnessed by the adult daughter.
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley
Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
Lyon County discredits rumors that Troy Driver died by suicide in jail
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Troy Driver is alive, incarcerated, and awaiting his next court date. According to a news release on Tuesday, the sheriff found of information shared via social media insinuating that Driver died by suicide in the Lyon County Jail. That information is false. ...
Desert Skies Middle School evacuated because of spray can
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Students and staff at Desert Skies Middle School were briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a student brought a spray can to school and released it into the building. Representatives of the Washoe County School District say the contents of the...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motorcycle accident took place in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place on the Robb Drive off-ramp on Interstate-80 at around 6:00 p.m. The motorcycle rider crashed his vehicle which led to the closure of Interstate 80 for a few hours. The...
Tipped semi trailers on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway cause delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tipped semi trailers closed traffic on southbound I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway junction in south Reno Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol say southbound traffic was delayed because of tipped semi trailers blocking the second and third lanes. A heavy duty tow arrived around 9:30 a.m. to clear the lanes.
Suspect Arrested After leaving Scene Of Homicide In Fernley
Deputies say it stemmed from a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane. Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
2 People Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stateline (Stateline, NV)
The officials stated that two unidentified people were hit by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway at Kingsbury Grade. The victims were taken to a regional hospital via helicopter. Trooper Amanda Pwel stated that the pedestrians were under the influence at the time of the incident. The officials later revealed...
One critically injured in west Sparks shooting; stabbing suspect arrested
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was critically injured in a west Sparks shooting late Saturday and another was stabbed, the Sparks Police Department said Sunday. Police arrested Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo, 22, as a suspect in the stabbing but are trying to find the shooting suspect. The stabbing happened about 11:07 p.m....
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and police have arrested a Reno resident on an open murder charge after two men were shot near the GSR. It happened Saturday morning at about 1:38 a.m. Police say they took both men to the hospital and one died, despite life-saving measures.
National Pain Awareness Month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — National Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year. Dr. Denis Patterson with Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists joined Fox 11 to talk about ways to manage chronic pain. Watch for more.
RTC offering free shuttle rides to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will be offering free transit to the annual Best of the West Nugget Rib Cook Off this week, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort. From Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5,...
Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
Man who hit Stateline pedestrian awaiting extradition
STATELINE, Nev. — A man, who was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Stateline, wasn’t drunk, but he also couldn’t pass a sobriety test. William Earl Peterson, 51, is in custody after hitting a woman, who was walking on the sidewalk off the shoulder of Lake Parkway toward Highway 50 at around 9:43 p.m. Aug. 20.
10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect
A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres. ...
