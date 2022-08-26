Joseph “Paul” Trivette, 75, of Harmony, N.C., went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2022. Paul was loved by all who knew him. His love for John Deere tractors brought us many days of happy moments. Most every Sunday he took us all on a wagon ride to show off his beautiful vegetable gardens and rows of corn. He was a collector of antiques, tractors, cars, and trucks. He spent most of his life caring for his mom and his siblings. He will be missed and always loved by all.

HARMONY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO