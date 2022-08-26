Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Red Dirt Revival takes stage this week at Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Concert
Kick off the Labor Day Weekend in Downtown as Red Dirt Revival takes the stage on Friday for the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. Red Dirt Revival is a country band based in Alamance County. Their playlist includes everything from the classic days of the outlaws and the crooners of the 90’s to the hits of today and some original material. The have been the headliners at multiple festivals across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
WXII 12
Wife says Wilkes County pastor she was told was dead, is still alive
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor emulated the story of his religion this week when his death certificate was supposedly redacted three days after he was declared dead. "I just wanted to give a quick unexpected update here," Megan Marlow began on a Facebook live, Wednesday evening.
iredellfreenews.com
Charles Allen Money
Charles Allen Money, 61, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 30, 2022, unexpectedly at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Allen was born March 23, 1961, in Iredell County to the late Charlie Lambert and Irene Waugh Money. Allen was a Supervisor at Liat, where he was employed for forty...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville developer embraces role as prime player in downtown revival
MOORESVILLE – A few weeks ago, Vinny Giglio and Amy Jarrett likely attracted curious glances along South Main Street as they hauled various bricks from place to place, set them down, stepped back to see how styles and colors blended with the surroundings, and moved on to other spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
piedmonthealthcare.com
Piedmont HealthCare Gains New Pulmonologist, Vishal Patel, MD
Piedmont HealthCare – Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine. August 30, 2022, Statesville, NC– Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Vishal Patel, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine. Dr. Patel joins the practice alongside tenured physicians, Dr. Elnaggar, Dr. Perez, and Dr. Ordaz starting September 6th. “PHC Pulmonary and Sleep...
iredellfreenews.com
Bennie Strickland
Mr. Bennie Strickland, 91, son of the late Truitt and Johnnie B. Strickland, was born September 25, 1930, in La Grange, Ga. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ivy Lane Williamson; and brother Amos Strickland; a sister, Annie Truitt Burks; his only son, Reginald Parker Strickland I; one granddaughter, Ebony Lorice Gray Strickland; and a sister, Blanche Robinson.
iredellfreenews.com
Reponda Ruth Smith
Reponda Ruth Smith, 59, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 27, 2022, in her home. She was born December 27, 1962, to James Powell and Delet Reid Powell of Iredell County, N.C. Reponda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Delet Powell. Those left to cherish her...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln commissioners hire new county manager
LINCOLNTON – The “interim” qualifier will be dropped from the title of County Manager Davin Madden following a closed-session meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning. Madden was hired by Lincoln County as public health director in February 2020 and served as chief administrator...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iredellfreenews.com
Betty Faye Pledger Whren
Mrs. Betty Faye Pledger Whren, 71, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 17, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Samuel Pledger and Gladys Creola Glover Pledger. She departed this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Betty graduated from Morningside High School in 1968 and attended Catawba...
Community supports Caldwell County teacher who lost her home in fire
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County community is coming together to help a teacher who lost nearly everything in a fire on the first day of school. Kim Harding, a fifth grade teacher at Dudley Shoals Elementary in Granite Falls, was on the playground with her students this past Monday when she got a call from a neighbor saying her home was ablaze. She rushed home to find much of her home destroyed.
Go Blue Ridge
Fire in West Jefferson Incites Evacuation
Last night at around 11:37 PM on Hice Avenue in West Jefferson there was a working structure fire at The Cobble Creek lumberyard. The areas along Hice Avenue, Burkette Avenue, Witt Drive and Glenn Drive were evacuated due to their close proximity to the fire. Every fire department in Ashe County and a few from surrounding counties responded to the fire as well as Ashe County Medics, Blue Ridge Electric and Frontier Gas. The Red Cross brought water as well. By 5:56AM the fire was contained but not yet extinguished, though residents of the evacuated areas have been permitted to return. Soon after that several Fire Departments left as local departments continued to monitor the event. As of now no more information has been made public. We are monitoring this situation closely and will keep you updated as it progresses.
Workers across area say ‘quiet firing’ has been happening for decades
Quiet quitting refers to workers who are no longer out in extra work at the office. Since the term has gone viral on social media, another word is making the wounds: Quiet firing.
WXII 12
Wilkes County pastor remembered as dedicated father with joyful spirit
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The community in Wilkes County is mourning the loss of Grace Baptist Church Pastor Ryan Marlow over the weekend after nearly two weeks in the hospital. He's remembered as a man who dedicated his life to being there for others. "He was such a good...
wccbcharlotte.com
Piedmont Lithium Opens New HQ In Belmont, Ahead Of Planned Mine
BELMONT, N.C. – Piedmont Lithium held a grand opening for its new headquarters in Belmont Wednesday. The company hopes to open a lithium mine in Gaston County, though some neighbors have concerns. Piedmont wants to build the mine on a site off Highway 150, east of Cherryville. U.S. Senator...
iredellfreenews.com
JW Smith Jr.
JW Smith Jr., 75, of Statesville, N.C., died Saturday August 27, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte following a brief illness. He was born in Iredell County on July 2, 1947. Junior owned and operated Junior’s Garage in Statesville for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Public Library: Calendar of Events for September
The events featured below are just some of the events for the next month at the Iredell County Public Library. Registration is required for all programs that take place inside the library, and can be done from the library’s website or by contacting any ICPL branch. A full schedule of events across all branches can be found at https://iredell.lib.nc.us/.
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has died
Salisbury billionaire Julian Robertson has passed away at the age of 90. The generous philanthropist had given away over $1.3 billion since 1996. Let's take a quick look at his story.
charlotteonthecheap.com
NC Bradford Pear Bounty program: Remove a Bradford Pear Tree and get a free native tree
Do you have a Bradford Pear Tree on your property? You could get a free native tree from the NC Bradford Pear Bounty program if you cut down the Bradford Pear. The Bradford Pear Bounty is a collaborative program between NC State Extension, NC Urban Forest Council, NC Forest Service and NC Wildlife Federation.
WBTV
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
Comments / 1