ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Red Dirt Revival takes stage this week at Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Concert

Kick off the Labor Day Weekend in Downtown as Red Dirt Revival takes the stage on Friday for the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. Red Dirt Revival is a country band based in Alamance County. Their playlist includes everything from the classic days of the outlaws and the crooners of the 90’s to the hits of today and some original material. The have been the headliners at multiple festivals across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Charles Allen Money

Charles Allen Money, 61, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 30, 2022, unexpectedly at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Allen was born March 23, 1961, in Iredell County to the late Charlie Lambert and Irene Waugh Money. Allen was a Supervisor at Liat, where he was employed for forty...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Health Care#Piedmont Healthcare#Christian
piedmonthealthcare.com

Piedmont HealthCare Gains New Pulmonologist, Vishal Patel, MD

Piedmont HealthCare – Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine. August 30, 2022, Statesville, NC– Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Vishal Patel, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine. Dr. Patel joins the practice alongside tenured physicians, Dr. Elnaggar, Dr. Perez, and Dr. Ordaz starting September 6th. “PHC Pulmonary and Sleep...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Bennie Strickland

Mr. Bennie Strickland, 91, son of the late Truitt and Johnnie B. Strickland, was born September 25, 1930, in La Grange, Ga. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ivy Lane Williamson; and brother Amos Strickland; a sister, Annie Truitt Burks; his only son, Reginald Parker Strickland I; one granddaughter, Ebony Lorice Gray Strickland; and a sister, Blanche Robinson.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Reponda Ruth Smith

Reponda Ruth Smith, 59, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 27, 2022, in her home. She was born December 27, 1962, to James Powell and Delet Reid Powell of Iredell County, N.C. Reponda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Delet Powell. Those left to cherish her...
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln commissioners hire new county manager

LINCOLNTON – The “interim” qualifier will be dropped from the title of County Manager Davin Madden following a closed-session meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning. Madden was hired by Lincoln County as public health director in February 2020 and served as chief administrator...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Betty Faye Pledger Whren

Mrs. Betty Faye Pledger Whren, 71, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 17, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Samuel Pledger and Gladys Creola Glover Pledger. She departed this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Betty graduated from Morningside High School in 1968 and attended Catawba...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Community supports Caldwell County teacher who lost her home in fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County community is coming together to help a teacher who lost nearly everything in a fire on the first day of school. Kim Harding, a fifth grade teacher at Dudley Shoals Elementary in Granite Falls, was on the playground with her students this past Monday when she got a call from a neighbor saying her home was ablaze. She rushed home to find much of her home destroyed.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Fire in West Jefferson Incites Evacuation

Last night at around 11:37 PM on Hice Avenue in West Jefferson there was a working structure fire at The Cobble Creek lumberyard. The areas along Hice Avenue, Burkette Avenue, Witt Drive and Glenn Drive were evacuated due to their close proximity to the fire. Every fire department in Ashe County and a few from surrounding counties responded to the fire as well as Ashe County Medics, Blue Ridge Electric and Frontier Gas. The Red Cross brought water as well. By 5:56AM the fire was contained but not yet extinguished, though residents of the evacuated areas have been permitted to return. Soon after that several Fire Departments left as local departments continued to monitor the event. As of now no more information has been made public. We are monitoring this situation closely and will keep you updated as it progresses.
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Piedmont Lithium Opens New HQ In Belmont, Ahead Of Planned Mine

BELMONT, N.C. – Piedmont Lithium held a grand opening for its new headquarters in Belmont Wednesday. The company hopes to open a lithium mine in Gaston County, though some neighbors have concerns. Piedmont wants to build the mine on a site off Highway 150, east of Cherryville. U.S. Senator...
BELMONT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

JW Smith Jr.

JW Smith Jr., 75, of Statesville, N.C., died Saturday August 27, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte following a brief illness. He was born in Iredell County on July 2, 1947. Junior owned and operated Junior’s Garage in Statesville for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Public Library: Calendar of Events for September

The events featured below are just some of the events for the next month at the Iredell County Public Library. Registration is required for all programs that take place inside the library, and can be done from the library’s website or by contacting any ICPL branch. A full schedule of events across all branches can be found at https://iredell.lib.nc.us/.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
HICKORY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy