Robert Whittaker is thinking about a move up to light heavyweight. This weekend, Whittaker takes on Marvin Vettori in the co-main event of UFC Paris. It’s a fight between the No. 2 and No. 3 middleweights in the world. While ordinarily that would mean the winner should get a title shot, with two losses to current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Whittaker finds himself without a clear path back to the championship. Given that, Whittaker has been mulling over a jump up to the light heavyweight division in the future.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO