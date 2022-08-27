Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Paddy Pimblett weighs himself on Steve-O’s show, comes in more than 50 pounds over lightweight limit
Paddy Pimblett’s weight is becoming a talking point even outside the MMA bubble. The UFC lightweight appeared Wednesday on Steve-O’s Wild Ride — a podcast hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame — and stepped on a scale to see where he’s at just five weeks after his victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, which was contested at 155 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards’ coach not sure Kamaru Usman next, UFC 278 knockout could be ‘life-changing event’
A trilogy between UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards and deposed titleholder Kamaru Usman is reportedly in the works for the U.K. But Edwards’ coach isn’t so sure Usman will be ready. On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Dave Lovell cast doubt on Usman’s ability to bounce...
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Demetrious Johnson vaults over UFC champions, reclaims No. 1 flyweight spot
Demetrious Johnson is once again a champion — and once again the No. 1 flyweight in the world. With a typically fantastic and surprisingly poetic performance, “Mighty Mouse” knocked out Adriano Moraes with a highlight-reel knockout knee this past Saturday at ONE on Prime Video 1 to claim the ONE Championship flyweight title. It avenged the lone knockout loss of his career, and reclaims his spot at the top of the flyweight mountain.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Leon Edwards: Jorge Masvidal fight would be ‘massive’ but he needs to ‘get some wins’
Leon Edwards isn’t going to pick and choose who he faces as champion. “Rocky’s” life changed forever at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, two weekends ago. The Birmingham, England resident has found himself involved in several notable moments in recent years during his rise to fame, however, he was more on the wrong side than the right.
MMA Fighting
Cain Velasquez lawyer suggests former UFC champion could take stand in potential trial: ‘He wants the truth to come out’
Cain Velasquez’s team is optimistic about the fighter’s chances should he go to trial. The two-time UFC heavyweight champion recently pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a Feb. 28 incident that include attempted murder, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. Velasquez was arrested in Santa Clara, Calif., and is accused of chasing and firing upon a vehicle carrying alleged child molester Harry Goularte.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva
Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly set for October boxing bout
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is about to go down. TMZ reported Tuesday that Paul is set to face longtime UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Silva in a boxing bout in October, with a location still to be determined. An initial report from NoSmokeBoxing has the bout scheduled for Oct. 29.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker considering a move up to 205 pounds: ‘I think it will be a more natural weight for me’
Robert Whittaker is thinking about a move up to light heavyweight. This weekend, Whittaker takes on Marvin Vettori in the co-main event of UFC Paris. It’s a fight between the No. 2 and No. 3 middleweights in the world. While ordinarily that would mean the winner should get a title shot, with two losses to current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Whittaker finds himself without a clear path back to the championship. Given that, Whittaker has been mulling over a jump up to the light heavyweight division in the future.
MMA Fighting
Video: WWE Raw segment pays homage to Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier hot mic incident
The thin line between MMA and professional wrestling was blurred once again on the latest episode of WWE Raw. On Monday, in a segment booked to build an ongoing feud between WWE Superstars Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the two wrestlers were supposedly involved in a heated exchange following an on-screen segment that was captured by a couple of hot mics. The scene echoed an infamous incident that occurred between UFC stars Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in the lead-up to their first fight at UFC 182 in 2015.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Islam Makhachev says Kamaru Usman ‘100 percent’ defeats ‘lucky’ Leon Edwards in trilogy
Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Leon Edwards having a lengthy title run. England’s newest titleholder is enjoying the spoils of being champion after one of the wildest victories in MMA history at UFC 278 two weekends ago. Defeating Kamaru Usman via a fifth-round head kick knockout in their rematch, Edwards became a superstar overnight with an all-time great comeback.
MMA Fighting
Sean Strickland out of headliner with Jared Cannonier at UFC event on Oct. 15
Sean Strickland will not compete in October. Following DWCS Season 6, Week 6 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, UFC President Dana White revealed to members of the media that due to a finger infection suffered by Strickland, he will no longer compete in his scheduled main event bout with Jared Cannonier on Oct. 15. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the announcement with multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.
MMA Fighting
Henry Cejudo breaks down recent Conor McGregor training footage; McGregor responds
Henry Cejudo is rekindling his beef with Conor McGregor. Earlier this year, Cejudo and McGregor began feuding over social media, with Cejudo offering the former two-division champion advice that McGregor took none too kindly. That led to Cejudo teasing a potential fight between the two at 155 pounds, but ultimately the feud died down. Now Cejudo is trying to bring it back to life.
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘If that’s true, it’s about time’
Dana White doesn’t want to be asked any more questions about Jake Paul, but if the rumored matchup between outspoken social influencer and a legendary former UFC middleweight champion are true, White feels it will be a legit test for his rival. MMA Fighting previously confirmed multiple reports that...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Did the UFC lose in the Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren trade?
Demetrious Johnson added his name to the KO of the Year list with a sensational finish of Adriano Moraes at ONE on Amazon Prime 1 this past Friday. Did that moment help solidify the trade of Johnson for Ben Askren for ONE Championship, or did the UFC get the better end of the deal?
MMA Fighting
Dana White: Chael Sonnen’s cheating accusation against Leon Edwards ‘absolutely unfair’
Chael Sonnen has said a lot of things that have gotten Dana White’s attention, but rarely does he get a rebuke from the UFC president. That changed Tuesday night when White responded to Sonnen’s recent accusation that Leon Edwards “cheated” multiple times before knocking out welterweight champ Kamaru Usman with a head kick in the UFC 278 headliner.
MMA Fighting
Report: Darren Till arrested in Stockholm in July on DUI charges
Darren Till was reportedly arrested in Stockholm in July on drunk driving charges. Swedish major newspaper Expressen reported news of the situation Tuesday (h/t MMA Junkie), citing a police report from Stockholm officials. According to the report, Till was arrested on July 31 while driving at high speeds in central Stockholm near Vasagatan. His passenger in the car, a woman, allegedly told police that the UFC middleweight was driving. According to the report, Till initially denied driving but then later admitted to being behind the wheel.
MMA Fighting
Harry Hunsucker, two others removed from UFC roster following recent losses
The UFC has cut ties with three more veteran fighters in the wake of recent losses with the promotion. Heavyweight competitor Harry Hunsucker, Wu Yanan and Claudio Silva have all been removed from the UFC roster per officials, who confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. The three fighters...
MMA Fighting
Li Jingliang believes Nate Diaz can find ‘miracle’ against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279
Li Jingliang is here to remind MMA fans that anything can happen in the octagon — not that they need much of a reminder these days. There’s a new UFC welterweight champion right now because no underdog can ever be written off. So Jingliang isn’t doing the same to Nate Diaz before UFC 279.
MMA Fighting
Rampage Jackson expects to fight again, targets boxing bout with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson plans to stick around. The former UFC light heavyweight champion told TMZ that he is not retired, despite not competing since parting ways with Bellator in 2019. Jackson, 44, lost by first-round TKO to Fedor Emelianenko in his most recent bout at Bellator 237 and he is aiming to end his career on a higher note.
MMA Fighting
UFC signs extension with Venum to remain official apparel provider for the promotion
Venum will remain the official apparel provider for the UFC after a new multi-year extension was signed between the two brands. UFC officials announced the deal on Wednesday. The extension comes just barely over a year after the UFC and Venum first started working together following the end of a long partnership with Reebok that initially began back in 2014.
