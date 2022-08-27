ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Drug Arrests in Lynnville

ON MONDAY THE 22ND JUDICIAL DRUG TASK FORCE, AND GILES COUNTY DEPUTIES EXECUTED SEARCH AT 117 WACO ROAD LYNNVILLE, TENNESSEE. UPON ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT, 55 POUNDS MARIJUANA, $34,971 CASH, AND ONE FIREARM WERE RECOVERED. JACOB WILSON, 44 AND KIMBERLY GRIFFIN, 33, BOTH OF 117 WACO ROAD WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION FOR RESALE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.
LYNNVILLE, TN
