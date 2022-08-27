Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals in Maury County, Tennessee
MAURY COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that an investigation by special agents with the TBI's Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in...
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrests in Lynnville
ON MONDAY THE 22ND JUDICIAL DRUG TASK FORCE, AND GILES COUNTY DEPUTIES EXECUTED SEARCH AT 117 WACO ROAD LYNNVILLE, TENNESSEE. UPON ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT, 55 POUNDS MARIJUANA, $34,971 CASH, AND ONE FIREARM WERE RECOVERED. JACOB WILSON, 44 AND KIMBERLY GRIFFIN, 33, BOTH OF 117 WACO ROAD WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION FOR RESALE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
Alleged drug dealer busted in Madison for fentanyl
An alleged drug dealer was stopped in his tracks by Metro Police, as they claim he was about to make a fentanyl transaction.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro police investigating shooting on W. Molloy Lane
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overnight shooting in Murfreesboro is under investigation, police report. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were called to the 1500 block of W. Molloy Lane around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police tell FOX 17 News a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound...
williamsonhomepage.com
Fairview man charged after he allegedly 'lunged' at neighbor with chainsaw
A Fairview man has been indicted on aggravated assault and vandalism (up to $1,000) charges after police said that he lunged at his neighbor with a chainsaw earlier this year. According to court records, the incident took place in Fairview in March 2022, and resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Thomas Murelle Couser who has now been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
WBBJ
Tennessee man charged with killing 2 women during argument
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with killing two women during an argument, officials said. Officers responded Monday afternoon to a call of shots fired at a home and arrived to find two women with gunshot wounds in the front yard, Hendersonville Police said in a statement. Laura Undis, 60, and Virginia Deirdre Sheen, 67, both died later at a hospital.
Missing White County baby found safe, suspect in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing White County baby.
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
Man with ounces of fentanyl and other drugs arrested in undercover sting
A man in possession of at least two ounces of fentanyl and additional drugs was arrested Monday in Madison.
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
Neighborhood copes with heartache following Hendersonville double murder
A Hendersonville community is coping with heartache after many witnessed the murder of two of their neighbors.
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles County drug bust
A massive drug bust led to multiple arrests in one Middle Tennessee county.
Williamson County domestic violence suspect found hiding in shed
Williamson County deputies spent over five hours tracking a man accused of kicking in his mother's door in the College Grove community.
