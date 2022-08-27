A Fairview man has been indicted on aggravated assault and vandalism (up to $1,000) charges after police said that he lunged at his neighbor with a chainsaw earlier this year. According to court records, the incident took place in Fairview in March 2022, and resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Thomas Murelle Couser who has now been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury.

FAIRVIEW, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO