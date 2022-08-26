ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Pullman Chamber of Commerce hosts Music on Main this Thursday

The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will host Music on Main this Thursday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. The free family-friendly event will feature Down to Embers. Participants can bring blankets or chairs as seating is not provided.
PULLMAN, WA
Whitman Heritage Digital Collections hosts presentations throughout September

The Whitman Heritage Digital Collections team will host presentations at four local branches throughout the month of September. The team will also scan historically significant photos for visitors. Schedule an appointment to bring up to 15 photos or documents to be digitized and added to the online collection. All original photos will return home with you, along with a complimentary thumb drive with digital copies.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
WSU receives $1.34 million to continue McNair Scholars Program

Washington State University has been awarded a $1.34 million U.S. Department of Education grant for five years for the McNair Scholars Program. This is the sixth consecutive McNair grant awarded to WSU Pullman. The McNair Scholars Program prepares undergraduate first-generation/low-income and underrepresented students for doctoral studies. Since 1998, WSU McNair...
PULLMAN, WA
Panel Recommends Another Large State Grant For Pullman Depot Heritage Center Restoration

The Washington Legislature will consider allocating over 200,000 dollars to help pay for the ongoing restoration of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. The Heritage Capital Project Advisory Panel has ranked grant applications that will be considering by state lawmakers in Olympia. The panel is recommending approval of a 237,000 dollar grant for the Whitman County Historical Society. The group owns and operates the heritage center in Pullman. The project is restoring the old Northern Pacific Railway Depot. The society has already received a quarter million dollar grant for the project. The allocations require a local match which is funded with private donations.
PULLMAN, WA
New Telescope to be unveiled at U of I with Public Star Parties

The College of Science invites the public to celebrate University of Idaho’s new telescope at star parties from 7:00 to 10:00 pm on September 9th and 10th. The new telescope is a 20-inch Imaging Dall Kirkham reflector. Department of Physics faculty and students will demonstrate the new telescope and identify celestial objects for star party guests.
MOSCOW, ID
Moscow Schools Superintendent Will Retire After The Upcoming School Year

Moscow Schools Superintendent has announced that he will retire after the upcoming school year. Dr. Greg Bailey made the announcement in a start of school email to parents on Monday. Dr. Bailey has been Moscow Superintendent for 10 years and has worked in education for nearly 40 years spending most of that time as an administrator in Idaho. In his message Dr. Bailey said it’s been a pleasure working in Moscow for the past decade. He will retire at the end of June. School Starts in Moscow on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, ID
Weekend Hours For Crossing Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Cut Back For The Season Starting Sunday

The weekend hours for crossing Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Colfax will be cut back for the season starting on Sunday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will move to winter season dam crossing hours this Sunday September 4th. Starting on Sunday dam crossings are available daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm Lower Granite Dam will be open to cross this Monday on the Labor Day holiday. The summer season hours that wrap up Saturday allow dam crossings on weekends until 7:00 pm.
COLFAX, WA
Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Field Fire North Of Pullman

Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a small field fire North of Pullman Wednesday morning. Whitman County Fire District 11 Volunteers out of Albion and Colfax were initially called to the blaze off Pullman-Albion Road around 11:30. Volunteers quickly put out the flames and were helped by a farmer on a tractor who plowed around the fire. Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman were called in to assist. The fire burned mostly stubble and torched a couple of acres. Farmers are actively harvesting in the area.
PULLMAN, WA
WSDOT Paving Over Ruts On North Grand Avenue In Pullman Today

The Washington State Department of Transportation is paving over the ruts in a section of North Grand Avenue in Pullman today. Crews are paving the ruts in all 4 lanes of Grand just North of Whitman Street. Traffic is reduced to two lanes with only lane staying open in each direction. The work should be completed this afternoon.
PULLMAN, WA
Volunteers Quickly Douse Brush Fire Near Downtown Palouse

Volunteer Firefighters quickly put out a brush fire near downtown Palouse Wednesday afternoon. Whitman County Fire District 4 Volunteers were called to the fire near the intersection of Whitman and J Streets around 1:30. Volunteers quickly extinguished the flames.
PALOUSE, WA
Environmentalists Cause Another Delay In Long Planned For Safety Improvements For US95 South Of Moscow

Environmentalists have once again caused delays in the long planned for safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow which are under construction. Work to build a straighter, flatter, wider four-lane 6 mile segment of the highway over Paradise Ridge began this spring. The environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit in March to try and stop the project. The latest suit claims that permitting for the work underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway.
MOSCOW, ID
Heat Advisory Issued For Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday. The forecast is calling for a high in Pullman of 96 degrees.
Whitman County District Court Receives More State Funding To Expand Therapeutic Court Services

Whitman County District Court has received a grant from the State of Washington to expand its Therapeutic Court services. Judge John Hart, Judicial Services Director Marlynn Markley and Director of Probation Services Dan Bassler announced the additional funding this week. The program recently received over a 100,000 dollars to pay for a fulltime counselor/director and nearly a quarter million dollars to fund Therapeutic Court. Whitman County District Court has now received over a half a million dollars in state grant funds for the program.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
21 Year Old Pullman Man Arrested For Accidentally Firing Handgun Inside His Military Hill Apartment

A 21 year old Pullman man was arrested after he accidentally fired his handgun inside his Military Hill apartment. Andrew DeBowes was arrested on Sunday afternoon for discharging a firearm in the city limits. Pullman Police say DeBowes thought his 9mm pistol was unloaded when he attempted “dry fire practice.” The gun was loaded and the round fired into an adjacent apartment. No one was in the neighboring unit and no one was hurt.
PULLMAN, WA
39 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Law Enforcement On High Speed Chase Near Cottonwood

A 39 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit in central Idaho. An Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was heading Southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood on Thursday. The rider failed to stop and sped off at speeds over 100 MPH. The deputy found the bike on the side of the highway without any license plates. 39 year old Brian Snow was arrested for felony eluding.
