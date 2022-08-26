Moscow Schools Superintendent has announced that he will retire after the upcoming school year. Dr. Greg Bailey made the announcement in a start of school email to parents on Monday. Dr. Bailey has been Moscow Superintendent for 10 years and has worked in education for nearly 40 years spending most of that time as an administrator in Idaho. In his message Dr. Bailey said it’s been a pleasure working in Moscow for the past decade. He will retire at the end of June. School Starts in Moscow on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO