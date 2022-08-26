Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
New Telescope to be unveiled at U of I with Public Star Parties
The College of Science invites the public to celebrate University of Idaho’s new telescope at star parties from 7:00 to 10:00 pm on September 9th and 10th. The new telescope is a 20-inch Imaging Dall Kirkham reflector. Department of Physics faculty and students will demonstrate the new telescope and identify celestial objects for star party guests.
pullmanradio.com
MOD pizza in Moscow holds fundraiser for University of Idaho’s Homecoming firework show
MOD pizza in Moscow will hold a fundraiser all day, August 31st, to support University of Idaho’s 2022 Homecoming Firework Show. Bring the flier in or use the coupon code online to donate 20% of the purchase to the homecoming.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Church of Nazarene invites community to All Church and Neighborhood BBQ
The Moscow Church of Nazarene invites the community to All Church and Neighborhood BBQ this Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm. There will be food, music, games, a car show, a bouncy house, and prizes. The event takes place in the parking area in front of the church that...
pullmanradio.com
WSU receives $1.34 million to continue McNair Scholars Program
Washington State University has been awarded a $1.34 million U.S. Department of Education grant for five years for the McNair Scholars Program. This is the sixth consecutive McNair grant awarded to WSU Pullman. The McNair Scholars Program prepares undergraduate first-generation/low-income and underrepresented students for doctoral studies. Since 1998, WSU McNair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Schools Superintendent Will Retire After The Upcoming School Year
Moscow Schools Superintendent has announced that he will retire after the upcoming school year. Dr. Greg Bailey made the announcement in a start of school email to parents on Monday. Dr. Bailey has been Moscow Superintendent for 10 years and has worked in education for nearly 40 years spending most of that time as an administrator in Idaho. In his message Dr. Bailey said it’s been a pleasure working in Moscow for the past decade. He will retire at the end of June. School Starts in Moscow on Tuesday.
pullmanradio.com
Weekend Hours For Crossing Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Cut Back For The Season Starting Sunday
The weekend hours for crossing Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Colfax will be cut back for the season starting on Sunday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will move to winter season dam crossing hours this Sunday September 4th. Starting on Sunday dam crossings are available daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm Lower Granite Dam will be open to cross this Monday on the Labor Day holiday. The summer season hours that wrap up Saturday allow dam crossings on weekends until 7:00 pm.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
‘I would take it so personally if it happens’: Mother of WSU student who died after hazing wants to prevent more deaths
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The parents of Sam Martinez, the Bellevue teen who died after a 2019 Washington State University (WSU) hazing incident, urge other families to learn from their story. As thousands of young people in Washington prepare to head off to college, Martinez’s mother, Jolayne Houtz, said one...
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Field Fire North Of Pullman
Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a small field fire North of Pullman Wednesday morning. Whitman County Fire District 11 Volunteers out of Albion and Colfax were initially called to the blaze off Pullman-Albion Road around 11:30. Volunteers quickly put out the flames and were helped by a farmer on a tractor who plowed around the fire. Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman were called in to assist. The fire burned mostly stubble and torched a couple of acres. Farmers are actively harvesting in the area.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Quickly Douse Brush Fire Near Downtown Palouse
Volunteer Firefighters quickly put out a brush fire near downtown Palouse Wednesday afternoon. Whitman County Fire District 4 Volunteers were called to the fire near the intersection of Whitman and J Streets around 1:30. Volunteers quickly extinguished the flames.
pullmanradio.com
WSDOT Paving Over Ruts On North Grand Avenue In Pullman Today
The Washington State Department of Transportation is paving over the ruts in a section of North Grand Avenue in Pullman today. Crews are paving the ruts in all 4 lanes of Grand just North of Whitman Street. Traffic is reduced to two lanes with only lane staying open in each direction. The work should be completed this afternoon.
pullmanradio.com
Environmentalists Cause Another Delay In Long Planned For Safety Improvements For US95 South Of Moscow
Environmentalists have once again caused delays in the long planned for safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow which are under construction. Work to build a straighter, flatter, wider four-lane 6 mile segment of the highway over Paradise Ridge began this spring. The environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit in March to try and stop the project. The latest suit claims that permitting for the work underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway.
pullmanradio.com
Heat Advisory Issued For Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday. The forecast is calling for a high in Pullman of 96 degrees.
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
81-year-old woman and her daughter accused of poisoning, suffocating, burning 87-year-old ex-husband
LEWISTON, Idaho (TCD) -- An 81-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter are accused of suffocating and burning the elderly woman’s ex-husband in their home. According to the Lewiston Police Department, 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison was reported missing in March, though he had reportedly not been seen since January. Lewiston Police said they started investigating Kay Morrison and her daughter Kimberly Morrison after Keith’s disappearance. Keith was reportedly Kimberly’s father and was once married to Kay.
Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests
LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
Latah County Sheriff's Office Continues Search for Man Missing Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
BOVILL - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants as part of an investigation missing person Jeffery Schroeder. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, at this point, the investigation is being conducted as a...
Comments / 0