Bills HC Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza gang rape allegation: 'Goal is find the truth and do the right thing'

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?
With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, NFL.com's analysts predict who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards, specifically:. Participating analysts: Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Steve Mariucci, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Matt "Money" Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Trotter, Kurt Warner, Lance Zierlein.
Commanders keep rookie RB Brian Robinson on initial 53-man roster
The Washington Commanders kept running back Brian Robinson on the initial 53-man roster to leave their options open with the running back. Robinson was shot twice during an attempted robbery or carjacking on Sunday. The back was released from the hospital on Monday. Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that the...
2022 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense and defense
Inspired by the idea of wins above replacement in baseball and real plus-minus in basketball, I created a metric that measures the contribution of each player, position group and side of the ball for every snap in an NFL season. I call it WIN SHARE to reflect the fact that 11 players are working together on the field for each team at any given time, meaning that the "share" part is a really big factor -- and the interconnectedness took a lot of time to model out.
Next Woman Up: Gina Newell, Senior Director of Football Operations for the Detroit Lions
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 30
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. With the 53-man roster deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30, stay updated on all player moves in the NFL roster cuts tracker.
Bills release tight end O.J. Howard after five months with team
O.J. Howard won't be part of the Buffalo Bills' explosive offense in 2022. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Bills released the tight end, per a source informed of the situation. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract in Buffalo this...
2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Texans' Dameon Pierce, Steelers' George Pickens shine
As I did the last two weeks, I've graded the performance of one rookie from each contest played in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Again, these evaluations are not predictions of how players will fare this upcoming season, nor are they long-term career projections. Each mark simply takes stock of how the rookie played in Week 3.
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco
In a surprising twist, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is not over, and he will remain with the 49ers as an experienced backup to Trey Lance. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the 49ers and Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL. Garoppolo's new deal is worth $6.5 million fully guaranteed with incentives that can push it to close to $16 million, Rapoport and Garafolo added. The reworked deal also will lower Garoppolo's 2022 salary-cap number from $26.95 million to around $8.5 million.
Jets WR Denzel Mims shines in preseason finale after trade request: 'I'm hungry'
After making a trade request last week, New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims went out and scored the first touchdown of his career -- preseason or regular season -- against the New York Giants. Mims caught seven of eight targets for 102 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in Gang Green's...
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC North fantasy preview (aka Follow a north star)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge and it's the beginning of Fantasy Week! On today's episode, the guys discuss their biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason and break down the NFC North! Filling you in on who to draft and who to avoid.
2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?
While the Los Angeles Rams are coming off the franchise's second Super Bowl victory, there are a number of NFL teams looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign. Six teams finished with five or fewer wins last season: the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Giants, Texans and Panthers. Eight other teams joined them in finishing with records below .500: the Bears, Commanders, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.
2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic to air live on NFL Network on Sunday, Sept. 4
Live football returns to NFL Network this weekend!. On Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network broadcasts the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic featuring Central State University vs. Winston-Salem State University at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Play-by-play announcer Steve Wyche,...
2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop
The game of football requires contributions from all 11 members on the field, but we know what drives the popularity of the sport: brand-name athletes. The 1990s Dallas Cowboys helped establish the modern concept of triplets -- a star quarterback (Troy Aikman), running back (Emmitt Smith) and receiver (Michael Irvin) comprising a dynamite offensive trio -- and I'm here to keep the tradition alive with my annual ranking for the upcoming season.
'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Time to show up
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions is starting a tradition that will haunt every penultimate episode to come. Since 2021, teams have been tasked with making their final 53-man roster cuts on the Tuesday following the last preseason game. Since the preseason has been reduced to three games, the news cycle throughout deadline day is filled with spoilers just a few hours before the episode is released.
