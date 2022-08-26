Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Rodney Craig Bennett
Mr. Rodney Craig Bennett, 56, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on August 17, 1966, and was the son of the late Jimmy Holmes and Pauline Bennett. He departed this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rodney graduated from Statesville Senior High and was employed at Michael Weinig Woodworking Machines...
iredellfreenews.com
Cora Perry
Cora Perry, 89, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. Cora was born February 25, 1933, to Mr. William Blankenship and Mrs. Mae Harless Blankenship in Welch, W.Va. Mrs. Perry loved the outdoors. She liked to camp and travel. One of her favorite animals was hummingbirds; she enjoyed...
iredellfreenews.com
Joseph “Paul” Trivette
Joseph “Paul” Trivette, 75, of Harmony, N.C., went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2022. Paul was loved by all who knew him. His love for John Deere tractors brought us many days of happy moments. Most every Sunday he took us all on a wagon ride to show off his beautiful vegetable gardens and rows of corn. He was a collector of antiques, tractors, cars, and trucks. He spent most of his life caring for his mom and his siblings. He will be missed and always loved by all.
iredellfreenews.com
Barbara Irby Bobbitt
Barbara Irby Bobbitt, 79, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Citadel at Mooresville. She was born on August 1, 1943, in Los Angeles, Calif., to the late Wilson and Martha Harvey Irby. Barbara graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C., and St....
iredellfreenews.com
Dortha Mary Ann Pinkston Fraley
Dortha Mary Ann Pinkston Fraley, 95 of Cleveland, N.C., died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. She was born in Rowan County on March 20, 1927, to the late James William Pinkston and Mary Jane Morgan Pinkston. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Benson Fraley in 2011, and a grandson, Seth Nance.
iredellfreenews.com
Stanley Dwayne Shook
Stanley Dwayne Shook, 60, of Statesville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born August 30, 1961, in Siler City, N.C., at Chatham Memorial Hospital to the late Robert Eugene Shook and Letha Mae Cochran Shook. In addition to...
iredellfreenews.com
JW Smith Jr.
JW Smith Jr., 75, of Statesville, N.C., died Saturday August 27, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte following a brief illness. He was born in Iredell County on July 2, 1947. Junior owned and operated Junior’s Garage in Statesville for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by...
iredellfreenews.com
Georgina Catherine Moody
Georgina Catherine Moody, 77, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on August 27, 2022. She was born on November 13, 1944, in Albany, N.Y., to the late John and Carmella Spadaro Cannata. Georgina was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening. She also had fun watching Disney movies and laughing. She had...
iredellfreenews.com
Reponda Ruth Smith
Reponda Ruth Smith, 59, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 27, 2022, in her home. She was born December 27, 1962, to James Powell and Delet Reid Powell of Iredell County, N.C. Reponda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Delet Powell. Those left to cherish her...
iredellfreenews.com
Betty Faye Pledger Whren
Mrs. Betty Faye Pledger Whren, 71, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 17, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Samuel Pledger and Gladys Creola Glover Pledger. She departed this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Betty graduated from Morningside High School in 1968 and attended Catawba...
iredellfreenews.com
Charles Allen Money
Charles Allen Money, 61, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 30, 2022, unexpectedly at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Allen was born March 23, 1961, in Iredell County to the late Charlie Lambert and Irene Waugh Money. Allen was a Supervisor at Liat, where he was employed for forty...
iredellfreenews.com
A New Tradition: Mitchell’s BLET students participate in Spirit Run (Photos)
Mitchell Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) students participated in a new tradition – the BLET Spirit Run – on Monday, August 29. BLET students from the summer class and two instructors ran a route starting at Mitchell’s Mooresville Campus to the Government Center and then to Mooresville Town Hall.
iredellfreenews.com
Red Dirt Revival takes stage this week at Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Concert
Kick off the Labor Day Weekend in Downtown as Red Dirt Revival takes the stage on Friday for the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. Red Dirt Revival is a country band based in Alamance County. Their playlist includes everything from the classic days of the outlaws and the crooners of the 90’s to the hits of today and some original material. The have been the headliners at multiple festivals across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Public Library: Calendar of Events for September
The events featured below are just some of the events for the next month at the Iredell County Public Library. Registration is required for all programs that take place inside the library, and can be done from the library’s website or by contacting any ICPL branch. A full schedule of events across all branches can be found at https://iredell.lib.nc.us/.
iredellfreenews.com
New school year begins for Iredell-Statesville Schools students (Photos)
After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iredell-Statesville Schools principals, teachers and students are hoping for a better normal this year. The 2022-2023 school year began for students on Monday. At Scotts Elementary School, smiles grew larger as students arrived on campus and were greeted by West Iredell High School...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after deputies seize fentanyl from vehicle following pursuit
A South Carolina man faces drug and weapons charges after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized more than $125,000 worth of fentanyl from his vehicle following a traffic stop and pursuit on Monday. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Muhammad Zakariyya Abdur-Rahim, 31, of Gemstone Drive, York, S.C.,...
iredellfreenews.com
MGSD’s MIWAYE program featured during presentation to N.C. House Select Committee
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Gardner gave a presentation about the district’s MIWAYE program to to the N.C. House Select Committee on Monday, August 29. MGSD was invited to present by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction due to the successful outcomes consistently realized by the program. Assisting Superintendent...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Three suspects face charges after DSS report about minors being exposed to narcotics
Three individuals face charges following an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation prompted by a Department of Social Services report about minors being exposed to illegal narcotics. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Crystal Rose Winstead, 36, Avery Dale Queen, 36, and Nathan James Prentice, 28, in a news...
