THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB IS CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF SERVICE IN LAWRENCEBURG / LAWRENCE COUNTY AND ROTARIAN BILL PHILLIPS PRESENTED AN OVERVIEW OF THE CLUB’S HISTORY AT ITS FRIDAY MEETING. ACCORDING TO PHILLIPS, THE LOCAL CLUB WAS CHARTERED BY ROTARY INTERNATIONAL ON SEPTEMBER 3, 1947 WITH A FORMAL INSTALLATION CEREMONY BEING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 25. HE DESCRIBED SEVERAL EARLY PROJECTS AND DISCUSSED HOW THE LOCAL CLUB PARTNERED WITH THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR AND PARK ASSOCIATION TO ASSUME MANAGEMENT OF THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IN 1950. THE ROTARY CLUB AND LOCAL ROTARIANS ASSISTED THE CITY IN PURCHASING FAIRVIEW PARK AND ASSUMED A 20 YEAR LEASE DURING THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER THAT WOULD PAY OFF THE PURCHASE. THE CLUB PROVIDED MATCHING MONEY FOR A FEDERAL GRANT THAT WAS USED TO BUILD THE COMMUNITY CENTER GYMNASIUMS IN 1975 WHEN FAIRVIEW PARK BECAME LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK. PHILLIPS DESCRIBED ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDING REBUILDING OF THE PARK’S SWIMMING POOL, CONSTRUCTION OF THE ORTON LIVESTOCK PAVILION, AND PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CITY TO BUILD FAIRSIDE PARK AND THE TWO MILLION DOLLAR ROTARY PARK ARENA. HE ALSO DISCUSSED RELOCATION OF THE CLUB’S MEETING LOCATION TO BEASLEY HALL AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK AND MORE RECENT PARTNERSHIPS INCLUDING A NEW FLOOR, LIGHTING, AND ROOF REPLACEMENT ON THE GYMNASIUMS, PERIMETER FENCING, AND A NEW ELECTRONIC SIGN AT THE FRONT OF THE PARK.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO