Read full article on original website
Related
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Leaving with a Thankful Heart
I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what to say in my final column as County Executive, and it pretty much boils down to gratitude. Thank you for allowing me to serve you the past eight years. Thank you for the grace you have given me, even during challenging times. I appreciate the friendships I’ve made, and the opportunity to work with so many different people toward the common cause of making Lawrence County better.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
clayconews.com
Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals in Maury County, Tennessee
MAURY COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that an investigation by special agents with the TBI's Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in...
Lexington Progress
Scotts Hill Police Aid in Capturing Escapees
The Scotts Hill Police Department assisted in the capture of a recent escapee from the Chester County Jail, August 24, 2022. A second escapee is still at large. David Eian Billings, 22, was captured on Highway 100 just inside the Chester County line by officers with the Chester County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshall’s Service after a pursuit…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County officials warn of scam targeting seniors
A new scam circulating in Limestone County is targeting seniors.
radio7media.com
Juanita Blair Worsham
Juanita “Nita” Blair Worsham of Pulaski passed away Monday morning, August 29th, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born on January 5th, 1921 in Limestone County, Alabama and was 101 years old. The visitation will be held Friday, September 2nd, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Bennett-May &...
WSMV
55 pounds of marijuana recovered from Giles Co. home
LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Giles County Sheriff Deputies recovered a large portion of drug paraphernalia Sunday after executing a search warrant at a Lynnville home. Officials said a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Waco Road, where authorities recovered 55 pounds of marijuana, $34,971 in cash, and one firearm.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrests in Lynnville
ON MONDAY THE 22ND JUDICIAL DRUG TASK FORCE, AND GILES COUNTY DEPUTIES EXECUTED SEARCH AT 117 WACO ROAD LYNNVILLE, TENNESSEE. UPON ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT, 55 POUNDS MARIJUANA, $34,971 CASH, AND ONE FIREARM WERE RECOVERED. JACOB WILSON, 44 AND KIMBERLY GRIFFIN, 33, BOTH OF 117 WACO ROAD WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION FOR RESALE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.
RELATED PEOPLE
radio7media.com
Nancy May Bilyeu
Nancy May Bilyeu of Pulaski passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 10, 1948 and was 74 years old. Nancy graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She became the Brigade Chief Nurse for the Alaska State Defense Force. She was a RN in Oregon, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma and Alaska. She spent 26 years in the operating room. She was a devoted member of the Hillside Baptist Church in Alaska and the Richland Baptist Church in Lynnville, Tennessee. Nancy loved to swim and enjoyed reading.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting
THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB IS CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF SERVICE IN LAWRENCEBURG / LAWRENCE COUNTY AND ROTARIAN BILL PHILLIPS PRESENTED AN OVERVIEW OF THE CLUB’S HISTORY AT ITS FRIDAY MEETING. ACCORDING TO PHILLIPS, THE LOCAL CLUB WAS CHARTERED BY ROTARY INTERNATIONAL ON SEPTEMBER 3, 1947 WITH A FORMAL INSTALLATION CEREMONY BEING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 25. HE DESCRIBED SEVERAL EARLY PROJECTS AND DISCUSSED HOW THE LOCAL CLUB PARTNERED WITH THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR AND PARK ASSOCIATION TO ASSUME MANAGEMENT OF THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IN 1950. THE ROTARY CLUB AND LOCAL ROTARIANS ASSISTED THE CITY IN PURCHASING FAIRVIEW PARK AND ASSUMED A 20 YEAR LEASE DURING THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER THAT WOULD PAY OFF THE PURCHASE. THE CLUB PROVIDED MATCHING MONEY FOR A FEDERAL GRANT THAT WAS USED TO BUILD THE COMMUNITY CENTER GYMNASIUMS IN 1975 WHEN FAIRVIEW PARK BECAME LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK. PHILLIPS DESCRIBED ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDING REBUILDING OF THE PARK’S SWIMMING POOL, CONSTRUCTION OF THE ORTON LIVESTOCK PAVILION, AND PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CITY TO BUILD FAIRSIDE PARK AND THE TWO MILLION DOLLAR ROTARY PARK ARENA. HE ALSO DISCUSSED RELOCATION OF THE CLUB’S MEETING LOCATION TO BEASLEY HALL AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK AND MORE RECENT PARTNERSHIPS INCLUDING A NEW FLOOR, LIGHTING, AND ROOF REPLACEMENT ON THE GYMNASIUMS, PERIMETER FENCING, AND A NEW ELECTRONIC SIGN AT THE FRONT OF THE PARK.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Family faces strokes, terminal cancer, loss of home to fire
Whenever we're faced with a life-changing tragedy, we need the support of others. One Decatur County family is dealing with three major tragedies in the span of just a few months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Commission Agenda Meeting Re-scheduled
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION AGENDA MEETING ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR TODAY HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY AT 5 IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
radio7media.com
City of Ethridge to Hold a Public Meeting Monday October 17th
THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING MONDAY OCTOBER 17TH AT CITY HALL TO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM ADMINISTERED BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO DISCUSS THE GUIDELINES OF THE PROGRAM AND TO SOLICIT INPUT FROM AREA RESIDENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL USES OF CDBG COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM FUNDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
radio7media.com
Billy Gerald West
Billy Gerald West , age 74 of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Haleyville,AL,and he was a truck driver. There are no services planned at this time. Survivors are:. Son- Adam West Leoma, TN. Daughter- Amanda Gautney...
Man Dies from Gun Shots in Shelbyville
Rafael Mendoza, 43, a resident of Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville was shot and killed this past Friday. Shelbyville Police say the shooting took place at the complex around 10:30 Friday night. Mendoza was shot multiple times and his wounds were to the “body and head.”. Witnesses told police...
thunder1320.com
Man shot, killed in Shelbyville Friday
A man was shot and killed at Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville this past Friday. Police say the victim in the deadly shooting was Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The shooting occurred at the Davis Lane address around 10:30 at night. The 43-year-old who lived at the apartment complex, was shot multiple times....
Comments / 0