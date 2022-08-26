ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Leaving with a Thankful Heart

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what to say in my final column as County Executive, and it pretty much boils down to gratitude. Thank you for allowing me to serve you the past eight years. Thank you for the grace you have given me, even during challenging times. I appreciate the friendships I’ve made, and the opportunity to work with so many different people toward the common cause of making Lawrence County better.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED

Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Lexington Progress

Scotts Hill Police Aid in Capturing Escapees

The Scotts Hill Police Department assisted in the capture of a recent escapee from the Chester County Jail, August 24, 2022. A second escapee is still at large. David Eian Billings, 22, was captured on Highway 100 just inside the Chester County line by officers with the Chester County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshall’s Service after a pursuit…
SCOTTS HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
Lawrence County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
radio7media.com

Juanita Blair Worsham

Juanita “Nita” Blair Worsham of Pulaski passed away Monday morning, August 29th, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born on January 5th, 1921 in Limestone County, Alabama and was 101 years old. The visitation will be held Friday, September 2nd, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Bennett-May &...
PULASKI, TN
WSMV

55 pounds of marijuana recovered from Giles Co. home

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Giles County Sheriff Deputies recovered a large portion of drug paraphernalia Sunday after executing a search warrant at a Lynnville home. Officials said a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Waco Road, where authorities recovered 55 pounds of marijuana, $34,971 in cash, and one firearm.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Drug Arrests in Lynnville

ON MONDAY THE 22ND JUDICIAL DRUG TASK FORCE, AND GILES COUNTY DEPUTIES EXECUTED SEARCH AT 117 WACO ROAD LYNNVILLE, TENNESSEE. UPON ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT, 55 POUNDS MARIJUANA, $34,971 CASH, AND ONE FIREARM WERE RECOVERED. JACOB WILSON, 44 AND KIMBERLY GRIFFIN, 33, BOTH OF 117 WACO ROAD WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION FOR RESALE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.
LYNNVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Thompson
radio7media.com

Nancy May Bilyeu

Nancy May Bilyeu of Pulaski passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 10, 1948 and was 74 years old. Nancy graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She became the Brigade Chief Nurse for the Alaska State Defense Force. She was a RN in Oregon, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma and Alaska. She spent 26 years in the operating room. She was a devoted member of the Hillside Baptist Church in Alaska and the Richland Baptist Church in Lynnville, Tennessee. Nancy loved to swim and enjoyed reading.
PULASKI, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting

THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB IS CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF SERVICE IN LAWRENCEBURG / LAWRENCE COUNTY AND ROTARIAN BILL PHILLIPS PRESENTED AN OVERVIEW OF THE CLUB’S HISTORY AT ITS FRIDAY MEETING. ACCORDING TO PHILLIPS, THE LOCAL CLUB WAS CHARTERED BY ROTARY INTERNATIONAL ON SEPTEMBER 3, 1947 WITH A FORMAL INSTALLATION CEREMONY BEING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 25. HE DESCRIBED SEVERAL EARLY PROJECTS AND DISCUSSED HOW THE LOCAL CLUB PARTNERED WITH THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR AND PARK ASSOCIATION TO ASSUME MANAGEMENT OF THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IN 1950. THE ROTARY CLUB AND LOCAL ROTARIANS ASSISTED THE CITY IN PURCHASING FAIRVIEW PARK AND ASSUMED A 20 YEAR LEASE DURING THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER THAT WOULD PAY OFF THE PURCHASE. THE CLUB PROVIDED MATCHING MONEY FOR A FEDERAL GRANT THAT WAS USED TO BUILD THE COMMUNITY CENTER GYMNASIUMS IN 1975 WHEN FAIRVIEW PARK BECAME LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK. PHILLIPS DESCRIBED ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDING REBUILDING OF THE PARK’S SWIMMING POOL, CONSTRUCTION OF THE ORTON LIVESTOCK PAVILION, AND PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CITY TO BUILD FAIRSIDE PARK AND THE TWO MILLION DOLLAR ROTARY PARK ARENA. HE ALSO DISCUSSED RELOCATION OF THE CLUB’S MEETING LOCATION TO BEASLEY HALL AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK AND MORE RECENT PARTNERSHIPS INCLUDING A NEW FLOOR, LIGHTING, AND ROOF REPLACEMENT ON THE GYMNASIUMS, PERIMETER FENCING, AND A NEW ELECTRONIC SIGN AT THE FRONT OF THE PARK.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawrence County Ems#Emergency Medical
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

City of Ethridge to Hold a Public Meeting Monday October 17th

THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING MONDAY OCTOBER 17TH AT CITY HALL TO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM ADMINISTERED BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO DISCUSS THE GUIDELINES OF THE PROGRAM AND TO SOLICIT INPUT FROM AREA RESIDENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL USES OF CDBG COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM FUNDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
ETHRIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
radio7media.com

Billy Gerald West

Billy Gerald West , age 74 of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Haleyville,AL,and he was a truck driver. There are no services planned at this time. Survivors are:. Son- Adam West Leoma, TN. Daughter- Amanda Gautney...
LEOMA, TN
On Target News

Man Dies from Gun Shots in Shelbyville

Rafael Mendoza, 43, a resident of Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville was shot and killed this past Friday. Shelbyville Police say the shooting took place at the complex around 10:30 Friday night. Mendoza was shot multiple times and his wounds were to the “body and head.”. Witnesses told police...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Man shot, killed in Shelbyville Friday

A man was shot and killed at Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville this past Friday. Police say the victim in the deadly shooting was Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The shooting occurred at the Davis Lane address around 10:30 at night. The 43-year-old who lived at the apartment complex, was shot multiple times....
SHELBYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy