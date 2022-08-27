Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
LaRose votes against certifying Kovoor as candidate
(WKBN) — At this point, Sarah Thomas Kovoor will be left off the ballot in the race for Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge. Secretary of State Frank LaRose broke the tie and voted against certifying Kovoor as a candidate for the general election. Kovoor was the Trumbull County...
WYTV.com
Further hearing set in lawsuit filed by former superintendent against Canfield PD
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawsuit against the Canfield Police Department continues after a Mahoning County judge overruled a magistrate’s decision to dismiss the suit. On Aug. 16, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito overruled Magistrate James Melone’s dismissal of former Canfield Schools superintendent Alex Geordan.
WYTV.com
Negotiations ongoing to avoid Niles teacher strike
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Negotiations between the Niles School Board and its teachers union are still taking place Wednesday afternoon. Teachers union spokesperson Traci Kempe is not part of the teachers‘ negotiating team but is in the classroom teaching. “The status right now is they are still in...
WYTV.com
Lack of negotiations frustrates Niles teachers union
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Drive down most any street in Niles and you’ll see a sign supporting Niles teachers. One last negotiating session is on Wednesday. If there’s no contract, they’re threatening to strike Thursday. Monday, the union spokesperson outlined the frustrations they’re having while no one with the school board would comment.
WYTV.com
Narcan kits available in Warren for awareness day
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – To mark Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two Trumbull County agencies have come together to provide free Narcan kits. The anti-overdose reversal drug will be given out in a nasal formulation to anyone that wants one. Drive-thru pick-up locations will be set up...
WYTV.com
New ceremony at Canfield Fair honors commitment to agriculture
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 176 years, the Canfield Fair now has an Agricultural Hall of Fame. Wednesday morning, the first eight inductees were honored. Organizers formed a committee after last year’s fair and decided it was time to pay tribute to those whose...
WYTV.com
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland woman who is one of Ohio’s most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October. Marie Poling’s parole eligibility begins anew in December 2022. A hearing to determine her status is scheduled for October. Poling is serving a life...
WYTV.com
Youngstown school board hires new treasurer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown City School Board hired a new treasurer. The vote to hire Bryan Schiraldi from Lowellville was 7-0. He signed a three-year contract and will start on Sept. 8.
WYTV.com
Man charged in school incident goes before judge
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An 18-year-old arrested Friday for being in Ursuline High School was arraigned Monday in municipal court. Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $15,000 for Andru Davis, who was arraigned on a second degree felony charge of inducing panic and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.
WYTV.com
Concessionaires looking for workers at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On this first day of the Canfield Fair, there are more than a few concessionaires still struggling to find enough bodies to run their stands. “Today you can’t get help at all… no matter what you do,” said Darlene DeChellis with Grandma Lamana’s Pepperoni Rolls.
WYTV.com
Canfield City Manager resigns amid internal investigation
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun has resigned, effective last Friday. An internal investigation of the events that led up to Calhoun and a subordinate employee being placed on leave last week is ongoing. Acting City Manager and Police Chief Chuck Colucci said an independent third...
WYTV.com
Liberty shootout suspect moved to new jail
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect from a Liberty shootout with police in June has been moved to the Trumbull County Jail. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder for being accused of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police. Mallard...
WYTV.com
4H members show animals at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- It is the first day of the 176th Canfield Fair. WKBN is here with some 4-H kids who are preparing for the week. They show anything from animals to art projects. There are lots of things are already happening Wednesday. You can milk a cow at the...
WYTV.com
17 years later, officials still seek answers in local death investigation
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Columbiana can use your help in solving a death from 17 years ago. On August 30, 2005, Michael Williams was tragically beaten in his car 30 feet from his home. The prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices are asking anyone with information to contact them...
WYTV.com
Campbell man accused of making threats to school
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A parent has been arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up Campbell Elementary Middle School because he was upset at the time it took his child to get dropped off by a bus. James Hunsbarger, 42, of Jackson Street, was arrested on a third-degree felony...
WYTV.com
Canfield Fair rides to be inspected
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is around the corner and inspectors are coming to check the rides. The rides have to meet industry standard rules and regulations. The rides must show no signs of corrosion or metal fatigue. Ohio now has Tyler’s Law, which went into effect...
WYTV.com
Sebring man receives prison time for hunting accident
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man received his sentence Tuesday for a hunting-related accident in Beaver Township last year. Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Durkin sentenced Kasen Smith to a total of two years in prison. Smith pleaded guilty in May to discharge of a...
WYTV.com
Junior fair competitors give tips for raising steer
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A big part of the Canfield Fair is the junior fair, and a part of that junior fair is showing animals in a judged competition. Junior fair contestants typically receive their steer around Oct. They have 10 months to work with them. Zoey Douglas is...
WYTV.com
Local food bank joins Feeding America’s hunger campaign
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is joining Feeding America and other food banks for the 15th annual Hunger Action Month campaign this September. The campaign seeks to inspire communities to join the cause to end hunger and to raise awareness of those...
WYTV.com
Local school district will hold back to school bash
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Local School District will host its annual Meet the Teacher and Back to School Bash. It starts at 6 p.m. Monday evening on the campus in Berlin Center. Parents and Students are invited to meet the teachers and drop off school supplies...
