Clemson, SC

Match Day Central: Clemson vs. No. 4 South Carolina

📍 Columbia, S.C. (Stone Stadium) 🗓 Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 • 7 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team travels to Columbia, S.C. where it takes on No. 4 in-state rival South Carolina at Stone Stadium on Thursday night in the first Palmetto Series matchup of the season. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and slated to stream on SECN+.
Sylla Collects Player of the Week Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — Ousmane Sylla was named this week’s ACC co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. He also earned CollegeSoccerNews.com’s National Player of the Week nod. The native of Senegal scored the equalizing and the game-winning goals in Clemson’s 3-2 victory over No. 13 Indiana on August 26.
Clemson Announces Football Gameday Experience Enhancements in 2022

CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.
Tigers Handle Business in 2-0 Win Over USC Upstate

CLEMSON, S.C. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team advanced to 2-0-0 on Monday night in a 2-0 victory over USC Upstate. Tim Strobeck and Isaiah Reid tallied their first goals of the season, while freshman goalkeeper Joseph Andema earned a clean sheet in his first career start in front of a crowd of over 3,000 at Historic Riggs Field.
Summer League Tigers Recap

CLEMSON, S.C. – A total of 10 returning Tigers from the 2022 team played in various summer leagues after the 2022 season. Caden Grice was a Cape Cod League All-Star Game selection who played for Chatham. He hit .213 with four homers, seven doubles, 11 RBIs and 14 runs in 40 games in the field. He was also 0-0 with an 0.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched over four appearances (one start) on the mound.
