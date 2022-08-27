CLEMSON, S.C. – A total of 10 returning Tigers from the 2022 team played in various summer leagues after the 2022 season. Caden Grice was a Cape Cod League All-Star Game selection who played for Chatham. He hit .213 with four homers, seven doubles, 11 RBIs and 14 runs in 40 games in the field. He was also 0-0 with an 0.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched over four appearances (one start) on the mound.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO