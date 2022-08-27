Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endzone Extras: Owego and Remaining Consistent
We continue Endzone Extras with another Tioga County team looking to prove themselves despite a younger roster in Owego. Last season, the Indians won a playoff game, but their season ended early to the eventual state champion Maine-Endwell Spartans. In order to tackle a tough Class B schedule, Owego wants...
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex to host benefit tournaments
The Greater Binghamton Sports Complex is teaming up with Molina Healthcare to host a soccer, football, and field hockey tournament on Sunday, September 18th.
Ortiz starting for Siena College soccer
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer standout is earning valuable minutes at the D-I level. Waverly graduate Melina Ortiz has started all four games for Siena College women’s soccer so far this season. Ortiz, a junior in the backfield, has recorded one shot and racked up 282 total minutes on the field. On Sunday, […]
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Dino Babers isn’t the only one under pressure to win this season
As we prepare to start the Syracuse Orange football season we’ve had the Dino Babers hot seat talk seemingly squashed by the $10m buyout he’d be owed. That doesn’t mean that the Orange can afford another season without a bowl game. The buyout might keep Babers around into 2023 what will he be returning to?
Dino Babers: Dropping Week 1 game to Louisville would be ‘a heavier weight than just losing’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has never opened its schedule with an ACC opponent, aside from the Covid-truncated 2020 season. That changes Saturday when the Orange hosts Louisville at 8 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will not only serve as an indicator for how Syracuse will fare overall this season but set the tone for ACC play early.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Native Takes Over as New Principle of Calvin Coolidge Elementary
Over the last four years Bough was the Assistant Principal at Ben Franklin Elementary, a role she took on after 20 years in Special Education at East Middle School. "I really got interested in, you know what more can I do to be a part of a bigger picture, so then I started pursuing the Admin [path]."
Binghamton crematory closes down
A crematory on Binghamton's Northside has closed down.
Coretti’s lead over Abbott narrows; recount coming in Conservative primary for NY Senate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Justin Coretti’s lead over Julie Abbott narrowed to 13 votes after absentee ballots were counted Wednesday in the Conservative primary for NY Senate, necessitating a hand recount before a winner can be declared. Coretti now leads Abbott 278-265 according to unofficial election results from Cayuga...
Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers
It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
Syracuse Pair Arrested Following Chase Through Binghamton & Vestal in Stolen Car
A couple of Syracuse residents are facing numerous charges in Broome County after Sheriff’s Deputies say they led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the City of Binghamton, Town of Vestal and back into Binghamton. The wild ride began when a Sergeant of the Broome County...
nunesmagician.com
What’s college football saying about Syracuse?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse starts the year in the 64th spot with the offense 77th while the defense ranks 53rd. The Orange are ranked between Memphis and Virginia. This week’s opponent the Louisville Cardinals are 39th with their offense 32nd and defense 50th.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greater Binghamton Airport Adds New Flights to Florida
New flights from Binghamton to Florida are getting ready for takeoff. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at the Greater Binghamton Airport. Avelo Airlines is adding four new flights from Binghamton to Florida beginning November 16th. Two flights are to Orlando and the other two are to Fort Myers. Both...
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
whcuradio.com
Cornell sees spike in COVID-19 cases on campus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 numbers are growing at Cornell. According to their online data tracker, the university saw a large increase last week in positive cases – 236 students who tested positive, versus 90 from the previous week. Provost Michael Kotlikoff says everyone on campus is still required to be vaccinated and boosted, unless they have approved medical or religious exemptions.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Blues on the Bridge Returning for 20th Year in September
12:40 p.m. - Homebrew. 2:30 p.m. - Erin Mulroony and The Backwoods Blues Project. There will also be special appearances by Joe Stento, Tim Ruffo and Jeff Stachyra of Dirt Farm. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th, and a final decision will be made on Friday, September...
Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service
Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
Fight between adults in Cincinnatus School parking lot
On Saturday, August 27th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded
Power restored after morning outages in Elmira
UPDATE: As of 12:20 a.m., NYSEG’s outage map lists that there are no current outages in Elmira, the map still lists 46 without power in Catlin N.Y. (WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s outage map. As of 10:35 a.m., NYSEG lists 26 customers without power in Elmira. Earlier […]
