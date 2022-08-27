ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endzone Extras: Owego and Remaining Consistent

We continue Endzone Extras with another Tioga County team looking to prove themselves despite a younger roster in Owego. Last season, the Indians won a playoff game, but their season ended early to the eventual state champion Maine-Endwell Spartans. In order to tackle a tough Class B schedule, Owego wants...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Ortiz starting for Siena College soccer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer standout is earning valuable minutes at the D-I level. Waverly graduate Melina Ortiz has started all four games for Siena College women’s soccer so far this season. Ortiz, a junior in the backfield, has recorded one shot and racked up 282 total minutes on the field. On Sunday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
Maine, NY
Matt Gallagher
WNBF News Radio 1290

Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers

It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
BINGHAMTON, NY
nunesmagician.com

What’s college football saying about Syracuse?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse starts the year in the 64th spot with the offense 77th while the defense ranks 53rd. The Orange are ranked between Memphis and Virginia. This week’s opponent the Louisville Cardinals are 39th with their offense 32nd and defense 50th.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greater Binghamton Airport Adds New Flights to Florida

New flights from Binghamton to Florida are getting ready for takeoff. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at the Greater Binghamton Airport. Avelo Airlines is adding four new flights from Binghamton to Florida beginning November 16th. Two flights are to Orlando and the other two are to Fort Myers. Both...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell sees spike in COVID-19 cases on campus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 numbers are growing at Cornell. According to their online data tracker, the university saw a large increase last week in positive cases – 236 students who tested positive, versus 90 from the previous week. Provost Michael Kotlikoff says everyone on campus is still required to be vaccinated and boosted, unless they have approved medical or religious exemptions.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Blues on the Bridge Returning for 20th Year in September

12:40 p.m. - Homebrew. 2:30 p.m. - Erin Mulroony and The Backwoods Blues Project. There will also be special appearances by Joe Stento, Tim Ruffo and Jeff Stachyra of Dirt Farm. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th, and a final decision will be made on Friday, September...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service

Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Power restored after morning outages in Elmira

UPDATE: As of 12:20 a.m., NYSEG’s outage map lists that there are no current outages in Elmira, the map still lists 46 without power in Catlin N.Y. (WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s outage map. As of 10:35 a.m., NYSEG lists 26 customers without power in Elmira. Earlier […]
ELMIRA, NY

