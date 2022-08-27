Read full article on original website
Health risks associated with wildfire smoke
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Local health officials are encouraging residents to limit their exposure to the wildfire smoke present in the Rogue Valley. There has been an increase of smoke in the Rogue Valley from the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County. Symptoms from exposure to wildfire smoke can range from dry and itchy eyes or a cough, to difficulty breathing and a heart attack.
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
DCSO ISSUES A SCAM ALERT
Staff with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said their staff has been getting contacted from residents saying have received calls from people claiming to work for DCSO. Some names provided are actual Sheriff’s office staff members. In these interactions the person calling identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay a fine, or have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually the caller states the matter can be cleared up by paying the fines or fees with a Western Union, pre-loaded debit card or a gift card.
KTVL
Medford School District puts focus on safety and security as the school year begins
Medford, Ore. — In light of some of the devastating school shootings that our nation has seen over the years, especially the recent elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is at the forefront of the community's concerns. Natalie Hurd, Communications Director for Medford School District said the staff has been taking steps to ensure that campuses are as safe as possible.
The Oregon Bee Store in Eagle Point!
Pop Quiz: If a group of gorillas is called a troop, what do you call a group of bees?. (Note: there may be more than one correct answer.) Answer(s) are posted at the bottom of this article. For those of you who know and love the Eagle Point Oregon Bee...
Rogue Community College opens new Science Education Center
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Rogue Community College held a grand opening on Tuesday at its Redwood Campus, showcasing its new Science Education Center. The new building will be a one-stop shop for students, staff or anyone else involved in the science program at RCC. "Everything a student in the science...
FireWatch: Talent firefighter has final tribute in funeral for death on duty at Rum Creek Fire
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Monday's funeral for a Talent firefighter offers a tribute to his life, lost in the Rum Creek Fire. Civilians, firefighters and first responders alike honored 25-year-old Logan Taylor today at a public funeral in Medford. The family allowed a public service to honor the man who died in the line of duty fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
FireWatch: more firefighting resources deploy to Rum Creek Fire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said Sunday night the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County is threatening lives, structures and property. It says fire behavior has increased during the past few days. The Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) says Saturday it mobilized five task...
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire community meeting set for Tuesday
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire Unified Command has a time set for a community meeting. It is set to start 6pm Tuesday, August 30, at North Valley High School at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass. The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022. Unified...
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
Ashland police have a body and are looking for information
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
Learn about Nickel Mountain Sept. 15
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Roseburg Public Library invites the community to learn about Nickel Mountain mining and smelting operations and remediation efforts during an in-person presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Program presenter Larry Broeker, who worked as a geologist with Umpqua National Forest from 1990 to 2008, will...
Rum Creek fire on Rogue River grows to 11,700 acres
The Rum Creek fire, burning on the Rogue River northwest of Grants Pass, grew to 11,700 acres Monday and Tuesday morning and the fire could gain strength with higher temperatures expected in the next two days. The fire is firmly established on both sides of the river north of Galice,...
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
100 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On Aug. 29, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Josephine County Code Enforcement, executed a search warrant in the 17,000 block of Redwood Highway in Josephine County regarding an illegal cannabis grow site. During the execution of the warrant approximately 100 growing...
Your Guide To Brookings Oregon – Fun Things To Do, Where To Eat, And More
Brookings is a pretty little town on the Southern Oregon coast everyone should visit at least once. Boasting a gorgeous rugged coastline, 12 miles of scenic corridor with multiple viewpoints, and some of the warmest temperatures along the Oregon coast, it’s easy to see why Brookings is an Oregon favorite.
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
A standoff over shutting down ranchers’ pumps signals a flareup of water wars as California is gripped by seemingly endless drought. “To hell with it. We’re starting the pumps,” one Siskiyou County rancher said.
