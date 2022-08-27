ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘Dangerous’ Giant Slide reopens but is still a bruising ride: ‘It hurt’

By Associated Press
New York Post
 5 days ago

DETROIT — A giant slide in Detroit reopened Friday to people willing to see if its modified surface was a bit tamer, days after video went viral of riders getting bounced around on the bumpy ramp.

The Department of Natural Resources scrubbed the surface at Belle Isle state park, sprayed water and advised riders to lean forward in their burlap sack. Indeed, some people found the slide more comfortable than it had been.

WDIV-TV reporter Nick Monacelli told viewers in a live report that the slide was slower.

“It helps,” he said of adding water. “I still don’t get it, the friction, but it helps.”

Video of high-flying riders last weekend has ricocheted around social media and even earned a mention on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” It also inspired Detroit rapper Gerald Allen, who performs as Gmac Cash, to write a song.

“It’s like jumping off a roof,” he sang. “Man, you can lose a tooth.”

AP

Cash showed up Friday to give the slide a try. He said his eyes were closed.

“I ain’t gettin’ back on it. … It was bumpy. It hurt,” Cash told WDET-FM.

