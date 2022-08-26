Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
news3lv.com
Legends Bay Casino opens its doors in Northern Nevada
Spraks, Nev (KSNV) — Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors last night, making it the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett. “It takes an...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system. The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits. It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing,...
mynews4.com
Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Reno
Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle
New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.
Fox5 KVVU
SNWA reminds residents of mandatory fall watering restrictions beginning Sept. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents and businesses that mandatory fall seasonal watering restrictions will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to a news release, the fall watering restrictions are in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. As part of the seasonal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$25K donation to fund ‘Nevada Plants’ work to put trees in yards
A donation from Southwest Gas is expected to provide 1,000 trees in places where they will do plenty of work -- in people's yards.
Elko Daily Free Press
1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
Return to sender: Sisolak declines NDOC’s proposal to crack down on mail, greeting cards
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A Nevada Department of Corrections proposal to prohibit certain mail, including greeting cards and colored drawings being sent to people who are incarcerated, was temporarily shot down by Gov. Steve Sisolak at Tuesday’s Board of Prison Commissioners meeting. Sisolak didn’t completely shut the door on the proposal adding that “I’m not saying no not ever.” […] The post Return to sender: Sisolak declines NDOC’s proposal to crack down on mail, greeting cards appeared first on Nevada Current.
FOX Reno
Gov. Sisolak declares Nevada's first Environmental Justice Day
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News4-Fox11) — Governor Steve Sisolak declared August 29 as "Environmental Justice Day" and the State has compiled resources for residents to use in marking the occassion. Today is now the first Environmental Justice Day declared in Nevada. The governor's office has gathered a set of resources...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nevada Appeal
Carson City affordable housing project to break ground
Developers plan to break ground on the 160-unit Sierra Flats affordable housing project in Carson City on Thursday. PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corp., and CM Development — which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP — will break ground on the 160-unit HUD project located on Butti Way, with Mayor Lori Bagwell, Gov. Steve Sisolak, and developer representatives in attendance.
KOLO TV Reno
Harvesting seeds in the Tahoe Basin could bring back the Sugar Pine to its full glory
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us may not be able to identify a Sugar Pine, but the cones can’t be missed. They sometimes grow to more than 12 inches long. It is the pinecones which may one day help the magnificent species return in full to the Tahoe Basin.
Record-Courier
Leviathan Superfund site milestone in sight
A 22-year process to come up with a plan to clean up the Leviathan Mine Superfund site may see completion of a milestone in the next few months. Officials involved in the effort updated people in a virtual meeting on Monday night. Decades before the Environmental Protection Agency declared the...
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
After 6 years of leftist leadership, Laxalt is the silver lining Nevadans need
This opinion column was submitted by Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. For nearly six years, Nevadans have been disappointed by Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. Since entering office, she’s consistently championed priorities of the far-left, not Nevada. She’s voted with Joe Biden 93% of the time and left a trail of destruction in her wake. But this November, voters have an escape route: Republican Adam Laxalt. ...
news3lv.com
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
Record-Courier
Work continues to clear Foothill home
While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
An Unexpected Summer Slowdown Has Hammered Lake Tahoe Businesses
In regular years, the Summer Season in Lake Tahoe is busy and generally lucrative for local businesses. Given the wealth of outdoor activities available to avid outdoorsmen coupled with spectacular weather and beauty, tourists normally flock to the area in overwhelming numbers at this time of year. As a result, the bustling activity proves to be great the financial health of the community. However, 2022 has been a very atypical year for the Lake Tahoe tourist industry and as a result, businesses are feeling the severe financial sting.
Comments / 2