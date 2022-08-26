ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

FOX Reno

NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Legends Bay Casino opens its doors in Northern Nevada

Spraks, Nev (KSNV) — Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors last night, making it the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett. “It takes an...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system. The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits. It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing,...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought

ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Return to sender: Sisolak declines NDOC’s proposal to crack down on mail, greeting cards

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A Nevada Department of Corrections proposal to prohibit certain mail, including greeting cards and colored drawings being sent to people who are incarcerated, was temporarily shot down by Gov. Steve Sisolak at Tuesday’s Board of Prison Commissioners meeting. Sisolak didn’t completely shut the door on the proposal adding that “I’m not saying no not ever.”  […] The post Return to sender: Sisolak declines NDOC’s proposal to crack down on mail, greeting cards appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Gov. Sisolak declares Nevada's first Environmental Justice Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News4-Fox11) — Governor Steve Sisolak declared August 29 as "Environmental Justice Day" and the State has compiled resources for residents to use in marking the occassion. Today is now the first Environmental Justice Day declared in Nevada. The governor's office has gathered a set of resources...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Carson City affordable housing project to break ground

Developers plan to break ground on the 160-unit Sierra Flats affordable housing project in Carson City on Thursday. PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corp., and CM Development — which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP — will break ground on the 160-unit HUD project located on Butti Way, with Mayor Lori Bagwell, Gov. Steve Sisolak, and developer representatives in attendance.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Leviathan Superfund site milestone in sight

A 22-year process to come up with a plan to clean up the Leviathan Mine Superfund site may see completion of a milestone in the next few months. Officials involved in the effort updated people in a virtual meeting on Monday night. Decades before the Environmental Protection Agency declared the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

After 6 years of leftist leadership, Laxalt is the silver lining Nevadans need

This opinion column was submitted by Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. For nearly six years, Nevadans have been disappointed by Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. Since entering office, she’s consistently championed priorities of the far-left, not Nevada. She’s voted with Joe Biden 93% of the time and left a trail of destruction in her wake. But this November, voters have an escape route: Republican Adam Laxalt.  ...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Work continues to clear Foothill home

While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
MINDEN, NV
Anthony J Lynch

An Unexpected Summer Slowdown Has Hammered Lake Tahoe Businesses

In regular years, the Summer Season in Lake Tahoe is busy and generally lucrative for local businesses. Given the wealth of outdoor activities available to avid outdoorsmen coupled with spectacular weather and beauty, tourists normally flock to the area in overwhelming numbers at this time of year. As a result, the bustling activity proves to be great the financial health of the community. However, 2022 has been a very atypical year for the Lake Tahoe tourist industry and as a result, businesses are feeling the severe financial sting.

