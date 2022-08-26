Another behind-the-scenes change at Law & Order: Organized Crime: Sean Jablonski is taking over for Bryan Goluboff as showrunner. Just three months ago, Goluboff replaced Barry O’Brien, who was named interim showrunner in late February. Having joined the series as co-executive producer in November, O’Brien was asked to step into the leadership role and finish the season after the exit of previous showrunner Ilene Chaiken. O’Brien will continue on Organized Crime as writer/executive producer for Season 3. Now it’s Jablonski’s job to steer the Law & Order spinoff that stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello and Rick Gonzalez. Earlier in his...

TV SERIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO