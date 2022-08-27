Sweet Self Love: Rumer Willis Preaches Being 'Proud Of Yourself' Even If 'No One Else Notices' As Romance Rumors Spread

mega

Spreading the love! Rumer Willis preached wise words of wisdom to her Instagram followers on Friday, August 26.

The 34-year-old shared an inspiring quote on her Instagram Story, providing uplifting encouragement with her fans before the weekend began.

“Be proud of yourself for all the progress no one else notices. You know how far you’ve come, how much you’ve had to transcend, and how much you’ve grown as a person,” stated the quote from self-love account We The Urban.

The heartfelt message comes just months after OK! reported breaking news of The House Bunny actress' father Bruce Willis having to "step away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The 67-year-old award-winning actor has battled difficult complications with his condition — which impairs cognitive abilities — for the past few years. Prior to his family confirming his diagnosis, Bruce had struggled with early onset memory loss, among other related issues.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis , revealed the sad news in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, March 30.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," shared the 44-year-old model.

While Rumer's encouraging message may also be directed toward her father's ongoing battle, it could also have to do with recent romance rumors between the Sorority Row star and musician Derek Richard Thomas .

While neither celebrity confirmed any sort of romantic relationship, the dynamic duo has been spotted out and about on numerous occasions.

The two potential lovebirds were spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 31, where photos displayed the pair sharing laughs while picking out fresh fruits and vegetables.

Back in July, Rumer shared an adorable picture of the pair — captioning the image, "just a couple of troublemakers." She's also posted numerous videos of them singing on stage with one another over the past few months.

The famous actress even replied kissy faces back to the "How Many Years" singer's flirtatious fire and heart emojis on her most recent Instagram post.