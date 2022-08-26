ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was charged Wednesday after a Thursday standoff where he fired shots at police from his home on the southwest side. Ryan Ridner, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of resisting law enforcement. On...
WTHR

IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
FOX59

Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence […]
FOX59

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
FOX59

IMPD seeks assistance in assault investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in her home and Indianapolis investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible. Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard for a welfare check. Once there, they found the […]
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired at the group as it returned […]
