Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at police
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was charged Wednesday after a Thursday standoff where he fired shots at police from his home on the southwest side. Ryan Ridner, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of resisting law enforcement. On...
Man shot in Fountain Square; IMPD investigating connection to nearby crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in Fountain Square overnight, and police are investigating whether a nearby car crash could be connected. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were sent to investigate a car crash in an alley behind the Marathon gas station on Prospect Street. That’s in the 1400 block in between Spruce and Laurel […]
IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman
INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence […]
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
Indianapolis man sentenced after firing shots at IMPD officers in 12-hour standoff at south side home
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced 39-year-old Wesley Cartwright, of Indianapolis, to 10 years in prison after illegally possessing a firearm and shooting at IMPD SWAT officers during a 12-hour standoff in January 2022. According to court documents, Marion County Sheriff's Department deputies tried to serve an eviction notice...
Bloomington man arrested after investigation into IU student’s death
The investigation into the death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan led to the arrest of Eric Montgomery.
Westfield man accused of hitting street department worker in head with gun, yelling slur during ‘road rage’ incident
WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield man is accused of yelling expletives and a slur during a “road rage” incident directed at a street department worker who asked him to slow down. The worker needed treatment at the emergency room after being hit twice in the head with a gun. According to court records, the Hamilton […]
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting that killed 1 Dutch soldier, injured 2 others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they have detained a person believed to be responsible for the shooting of three Dutch army soldiers on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis. One of the soldiers, Simmie Poetsema, 26, died, according to the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. Shamar Duncan, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested...
IMPD seeks assistance in assault investigation
INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in her home and Indianapolis investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible. Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard for a welfare check. Once there, they found the […]
1 person seriously injured in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning shooting left one person injured early Wednesday morning. Around midnight, Indianapolis police got a report of a traffic accident in an alley near the 1000 block of Laurel Street, which is just northeast of Shelby and Prospect streets. Police found an unoccupied car when...
Man arrested in shooting of Indianapolis woman who died after crash on way to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested 27-year-old Herschel Anderson for his alleged involvement in the death of 27-year-old Deja Morse at a bar on the city's northwest side in April 2022. On April 2, officers were originally called to a report of a person shot shortly after 2 a.m....
Indianapolis man gets 10 years in federal prison after shooting at police
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man previously convicted of five felonies will spend a decade in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, nearly eight months after a standoff with police. Wesley Cartwright, 39, was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in...
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
Man pistol-whipped, tried to shoot City of Westfield employee, court doc alleges
A man faces an attempted murder charge stemming from a suspected road rage attack in which he pistol-whipped a Public Works employee in the head and tried to shoot him, documents allege.
3 dead, 2 hurt in series of shootings, stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — After a weekend that saw a deadly shooting involving soldiers from the Netherlands, the violence spilled over into early Monday as three people were killed in four shootings and a stabbing that left two other people injured across Indianapolis. The deadly stabbing happened around 1:08 a.m. a little more than two miles from […]
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
