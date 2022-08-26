Read full article on original website
skyhinews.com
New YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch general manager looks to build on nonprofit’s mission
Joshua Huggett, the new general manager at the YMCA of the Rockies in Granby, started at Snow Mountain Ranch at the end of May. The former Disneyland operations manager said his first few months have been busy, but he would not have it any other way. Hugget’s resume includes over...
skyhinews.com
Bluebird Backcountry experience will include lodging in 2022-23 season
The folks who opened Bluebird Backcountry between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling two winters ago will be offering guests a new opportunity this winter by bringing on-site lodging to the ski area for the first time. “It’ll be up to about 40 beds,” said Jeff Woodward, Bluebird Backcountry co-founder. “There will...
skyhinews.com
Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap
As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, August 23. Project stakeholders, Senator Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County Commissioners and environmental groups convened at the Reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
skyhinews.com
Column: Taking the plunge with Grand County Libraries virtual book club
Although Colorado is landlocked, that didn’t stop adults from diving into an “Ocean of Possibilities” during the summer reading program hosted by Grand County Library District (GCLD). GCLD’s Virtual Book Club took the plunge and engaged in a variety of ocean-themed books, movies, outdoor adventures, library programs and more.
skyhinews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 21-27
Real estate transactions totaled $20,198,567 across 24 sales for the week of Aug. 21 to 27. 4,436-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.355 acres of land. Seller: Samskara LLC. Buyer: Eli and Janine Rubel. Price: $3,385,000. 304 Leland Creek Circle, Winter Park. 4,117-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence...
skyhinews.com
Details emerge on Winter Park road rage stabbing
A road rage incident around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 led to one motorcyclist getting stabbed and others traveling with him being threatened. Authorities reported they arrested the suspect without issue, according to a probable cause statement from the Fraser Winter Park Police. Grand County EMS took the man who...
skyhinews.com
Letter: Winter Park Town Council should reject Cooper Creek plan
There are many problems with the proposed Cooper Creek Development in Winter Park. This huge, complex project would completely change the atmosphere, character and culture of Winter Park while ham-stringing future town councils from being able to do anything about it. The applicant manipulated the system, using an older version...
skyhinews.com
C Lazy U Ranch names new general manager
C Lazy U Ranch in Granby is turning over a new chapter this fall, with the appointment of Paul Klees as general manager, starting Sept. 1. David Craig, who has served as the ranch’s general manager for nine years and successfully navigated it through 2020’s East Troublesome Fire and COVID-19 pandemic, will transition to his new role as managing director at Canyon Ranch in Arizona.
skyhinews.com
Letter: Kudos to the library for considering the visually impaired
Kudos to Tallie Gray and the Grand County Library District for subscribing to Hoopladigital.com, a free service to district library card holders that opens a world of e-books and audiobooks to the visually impaired. It works best on a tablet computer or a Kindle reader and can even be downloaded as a cell phone app.
skyhinews.com
Adult softball league final tournament results and standings
The Granby Rec. posted the results for the end of the season Adult Co-ed Softball Tournament. The final tournament games took place on Aug. 22 and the results are:. For the final tournament, the 1st place team was Ozzie’s Underground, the 2nd place team was Past Our Prime, and the 3rd place team was Cooks Clippers.
