ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends bus of migrants to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday night that he has sent a bus of migrants to Chicago from his state, and implied there will be more.Abbott has been sending buses of migrants out of Texas to Washington, D.C. and New York City – on the grounds that those cities are sanctuary cities and a point needs to be made about President Joe Biden's "inaction at the border."In a news release he tweeted out Wednesday night, Abbott wrote that Chicago has been added to a list of migrant drop-off cities. He said the first bus of migrants were...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy