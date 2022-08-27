Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
American Rivers to explore removing Craggy Dam
For more than a century, the French Broad has been a river divided. The Craggy Dam, built in 1904 just northwest of the town of Woodfin, separates an upstream network of 3,557 river miles from a downstream network of 1,458 river miles, according to the Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership. Those figures include the length of the French Broad itself, as well as the creeks, tributaries and streams that flow into the river.
WLOS.com
NCDOT puts Waynesville South Main Street renovation back on project list
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A long-delayed road project is back on the books for the town of Waynesville. A funding shortage forced the North Carolina Department of Transportation to cut the South Main Street renovation project from its long-term Transportation Improvement Plan. But after additional funding from the legislature, and a request from the Waynesville Board of Alderman, the South Main Street project is back on the list.
North Carolina beach named #1 in US
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
WCNC
This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
iheart.com
AVL Mayor Recieves Threats, Mother Charged in Child Death, Money for Parks
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are trying to track down a suspect who threatened the mayor. Investigators say around 40 threatening emails insulting Mayor Esther Manheimer and her family were sent over the period of just a day earlier this month. The emails also threatened a lawsuit for negligence. Millions...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In North Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
my40.tv
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
wunc.org
Dangerous heat days will multiply over the next 30 years, report finds
As temperatures in Charlotte pushed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit again Monday, uptown's Roof Above's Day Services Center was a refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Fans and misting stations were on and the air-conditioned building was open to help people stay cool. Officials at Roof Above say it's like this on...
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva reins in short-term rentals
New short-term rentals in Sylva will only be allowed as an accessory use to an existing dwelling, not the only residence on a lot, after the board unanimously voted to approve a revised ordinance on the issue last week. The move is part of an effort to address affordable housing, a problem plaguing many communities in the region.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Jump Off Rock: Drive for the View, Stay for a Picnic & Hike in Hendersonville, NC
Have you seen the panoramic views at the top of Echo Mountain from Jump Off Rock? Just a few minutes outside Hendersonville, NC in Laurel Park, NC is Jump Off Rock Park. You’ll drive straight to the top for some gorgeous views, and while you’re there you can do a little hiking or enjoy the grassy mountain top lawn for a picnic with a view. Admission is free and that’s not the only reason this park is so great for families. Here’s why we love Jump Off Rock.
Johnson City Press
Full speed ahead for the Tuckasegee Train Excursion
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be sponsoring a train excursion through North Carolina in early October. According to museum director Dr. Fred Alsop, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum is always looking for ways to connect people and get them interested in the history and love of railroads. This fall, the museum will be sponsoring a train excursion that will allow participants to ride a passenger train from Bryson City to Dillsboro, North Carolina.
WRDW-TV
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
neusenews.com
North Carolina School Bus Stop Laws and FAQs
Posted on North Carolina School Bus Safety website:. In the last ten years, North Carolina legislature's have passed successive bills that increased penalties and closed loopholes on school stop-arm violations. The 2009, House Bill 440 (Nicholas Adkins School Bus Safety Act in memory of the 16 year old student killed when a driver did not stop for a stopped school bus), added one critical provision to an existing law - allowing the use of automated camera and video recording systems to detect and prosecute violators.
my40.tv
Hendersonville-based company nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina company has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. statewide competition. Hendersonville-based Byers Precision Fabricators' work on the Arras Hotel in downtown Asheville was chosen as one of 80 nominees. The project includes decorative metal panels 20 feet tall...
'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC
Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
my40.tv
'Very humbling' 8 Mission Health nurses recognized for their work with prestigious award
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eight Mission Health nurses have been recognized as part of the 2022 Great 100 Nurses for North Carolina. The award recognizes registered nurses in the state for their commitment to excellence. Since 1989, the Great 100 has recognized influential nurses across North Carolina who are...
wunc.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
WLOS.com
Former Buncombe County manager served civil case in-person, in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Documents in a civil complaint filed against former Buncombe County Manager Wanda Greene were served to her in-person at a Buncombe County home in July. News 13 has reported attorneys for Buncombe County filed another civil complaint against its former manager, her son and...
